Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,412
|$16,655
|$19,160
|Clean
|$13,977
|$16,166
|$18,559
|Average
|$13,107
|$15,188
|$17,356
|Rough
|$12,238
|$14,211
|$16,153
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,551
|$13,729
|$16,138
|Clean
|$11,203
|$13,326
|$15,631
|Average
|$10,505
|$12,520
|$14,618
|Rough
|$9,808
|$11,714
|$13,605
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,539
|$14,689
|$17,079
|Clean
|$12,161
|$14,258
|$16,543
|Average
|$11,404
|$13,396
|$15,471
|Rough
|$10,647
|$12,533
|$14,399