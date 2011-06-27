Estimated values
1991 Hyundai Scoupe LS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,252
|$1,630
|Clean
|$486
|$1,109
|$1,444
|Average
|$357
|$822
|$1,072
|Rough
|$229
|$535
|$700
Estimated values
1991 Hyundai Scoupe 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,252
|$1,630
|Clean
|$486
|$1,109
|$1,444
|Average
|$357
|$822
|$1,072
|Rough
|$229
|$535
|$700
Estimated values
1991 Hyundai Scoupe SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,252
|$1,630
|Clean
|$486
|$1,109
|$1,444
|Average
|$357
|$822
|$1,072
|Rough
|$229
|$535
|$700