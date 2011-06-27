Estimated values
2019 Hyundai NEXO Limited 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,688
|$42,685
|$46,345
|Clean
|$38,984
|$41,922
|$45,511
|Average
|$37,576
|$40,396
|$43,842
|Rough
|$36,168
|$38,870
|$42,174
2019 Hyundai NEXO Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,556
|$40,508
|$44,114
|Clean
|$36,890
|$39,783
|$43,320
|Average
|$35,558
|$38,335
|$41,732
|Rough
|$34,225
|$36,887
|$40,144