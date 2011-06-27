Used 2003 Volvo XC90 SUV Consumer Reviews
Very happy @ 200,000
I've read the recent reviews and it appears most folks are pretty miffed with their XC-90's. I couldn't be happier with mine. A couple car pool trips shy of 200,000 miles (I bought it new) and no major issues - never a tranny, motor, A/C or electrical problem. I get about 45,000 miles on tires - not great but a willing compromise knowing I'm driving a stout porker that's as safe as anything on the road. I have an honest, reliable mechanic who has taken care of a couple cars for me - a bonus. Other than scheduled maintenance items, there hasn't been much to repair on the car that would not be expected, given the mileage. Ball joints and motor mounts are the only things that come to mind
What Volvo is not telling you about this car.
I would stay far away from buying another Volvo after everything my family has been through with our 2003 XC90. The engines are not built to work with the transmissions. We have replaced the transmission every 30,000 miles. It has now become a safety issue. It has broken down on me too many times to count. I have dumped almost $12,000 into it. Go look at the service center at your local Volvo dealership. The lot is full of cars needing repairs. We have replaced the transmission 3 times, radiator, shocks, struts, axles, arm bushings...even down to the door handles. Do not make the same mistake we did. It is not a reliable car and I consider it a safety risk to drive.
15 + Years A Volvo Owner - No More !!
Was true Volvo believer here for over 15 years but no more! I have always loved this brand and believed in but the XC 90 is the most unreliable, high maintenance auto I have ever owned. 60 k miles now, and am in need of (4th set of 4 tires)and front-end ball joints; heating and air conditioning system has never worked correctly (and they can't figure it out), passenger side front window has broken at least 4 times; wind shield wiper blades fly off car.... shall I continue? I just purchased a different brand SUV even though I have 3 months to go on my Volvo-KLUNKER lease! 2007 Buyers - beware and consider alternative, less expensive SUVs unless you enjoy visiting dealer service facilities.
What a nightmare!!!
I have finally solved all of my 2003 XC90 problems, I GOT RID OF IT! Let me count the thousands of dollars I spent in 7 years on maintenance, 4 sets of tires, 2 were the crappy pirelli's, then 1 set of michellins and finally 1 set of goodyear assurance tires rated for 80,000 miles. A leaky power steering unit, both front lower ball joints and tie rod ends. And a new transmission after 57000 miles along with a leaky sun roof and the emissions evporative pump and charcoal canister. but what realy hurts IS not being able to find a volvo dealer that could fix the car reliably and honestly. steer clear of volvo of edison's service department.
First Year XC90...Gremlins
Bought the T6 as a certified used car from a local dealership in 2004 with 24K on it...thank goodness for warranty as this vehicle was in the shop too often..during our first year of ownership approx 4 visits and about 1.5 months of non-use as they finally determined the engine block was cracked which caused a perpetual coolant bleed into the cylinders...plus since then sunroof drain blockage caused water to leak into the vehicle and soak all of the electrical in front. Tires burn through in about 20k miles and a window switch that sank into the door panel. Guess this is part of the First year gremlins that came out...long story short...I think the Japanese earned their quality reputation.
