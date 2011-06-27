Used 2014 Volvo XC70 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Top Quality in Every Way xira1 , 03/31/2014 T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 22 of 24 people found this review helpful After driving this car 65,000 miles, I can still say this is the best vehicle I have ever owned. I am less tired after a long freeway trip than in previous cars I have had, because of the excellent driving position, superior visibility, great road-holding feel (it feels like it drives itself when going 75 MPH), slightly heavy steering feel (which requires less effort during high-speed driving), wonderful seats, blind-spot monitoring system, and a superior audio sound system. The cabin is also quiet, and AC is powerful. Nothing has broken, in spite of the car's electronic complexity, and the interior still looks very good because of the high quality of the materials. This model has been overlooked by most people, and is now discontinued, but I believe I've owned a gem. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Three years later xira1 , 01/10/2015 T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Here's what I said after one year: "I now have been driving my XC70 for one year and 15,000 miles. My impression, after looking at some other comparable cars, is that it remains a wonderful value in terms of interior quality. Even the $50,000 Acura MDX doesn't have as nice an interior. Every component is top-notch. It's great for a long trip because of the comfort and the FABULOUS sound system. Where it disappoints is in driving dynamics; it's not really fun to drive; it's safe and predictable and road-holding but not exciting." Now that over 3 years and 43,000 miles have gone by, I have the same opinion. I think this is a very under-recognized car. It is top-notch quality in all the materials. Nothing significant has gone wrong with the car (the battery wore out a bit early because too many components can be running on it when the engine is off). We love it for long trips and for its super-secure handling. I also enjoy it for its lower-than-SUV lift-height (that makes it easier to get bikes inside and our kayaks on the roof; its also easier for our dogs to jump inside). I would definitely buy it again. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Is it a wagon or an SUV? Angie , 08/28/2018 T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This was the perfect solution to a girl who only likes wagons, but whose aging parents need a vehicle that is easy to get in and out of when I drive them. This fit the bill perfectly and was a real pleasure to drive. The electronics, though not as advanced as other luxury cross-overs, were easy to operate. My only gripe is that Volvo no longer makes that model. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse