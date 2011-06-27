Used 2014 Volvo XC70 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Top Quality in Every Way
After driving this car 65,000 miles, I can still say this is the best vehicle I have ever owned. I am less tired after a long freeway trip than in previous cars I have had, because of the excellent driving position, superior visibility, great road-holding feel (it feels like it drives itself when going 75 MPH), slightly heavy steering feel (which requires less effort during high-speed driving), wonderful seats, blind-spot monitoring system, and a superior audio sound system. The cabin is also quiet, and AC is powerful. Nothing has broken, in spite of the car's electronic complexity, and the interior still looks very good because of the high quality of the materials. This model has been overlooked by most people, and is now discontinued, but I believe I've owned a gem.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Three years later
Here's what I said after one year: "I now have been driving my XC70 for one year and 15,000 miles. My impression, after looking at some other comparable cars, is that it remains a wonderful value in terms of interior quality. Even the $50,000 Acura MDX doesn't have as nice an interior. Every component is top-notch. It's great for a long trip because of the comfort and the FABULOUS sound system. Where it disappoints is in driving dynamics; it's not really fun to drive; it's safe and predictable and road-holding but not exciting." Now that over 3 years and 43,000 miles have gone by, I have the same opinion. I think this is a very under-recognized car. It is top-notch quality in all the materials. Nothing significant has gone wrong with the car (the battery wore out a bit early because too many components can be running on it when the engine is off). We love it for long trips and for its super-secure handling. I also enjoy it for its lower-than-SUV lift-height (that makes it easier to get bikes inside and our kayaks on the roof; its also easier for our dogs to jump inside). I would definitely buy it again.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Is it a wagon or an SUV?
This was the perfect solution to a girl who only likes wagons, but whose aging parents need a vehicle that is easy to get in and out of when I drive them. This fit the bill perfectly and was a real pleasure to drive. The electronics, though not as advanced as other luxury cross-overs, were easy to operate. My only gripe is that Volvo no longer makes that model.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I can't believe I bought a Volvo
My wife drives an 2010 XC60. I have always enjoyed it. Shopping for a car for me took me down a wide variety of paths. BMW and MBs Audi, Lexus and more. I wanted a fun, economical and safe car being a grandfather of 4. My old wagon was a 2010 chipped Passat. Enjoyed it, but just didn't feel safe and secure. After much research I ordered a 2014 T6 with the platinum package. Again more research. Had the Polestar installed. Can you say WOW. If you want a fun car that gets low 20s on the highway. You just won't believe how well this car drives. It will surprise you. Seats are most comfortable of any car period. Any price and brand. I tried them all! I am 6 ft 2. 250
Sponsored cars related to the XC70
Related Used 2014 Volvo XC70 Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner