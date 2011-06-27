Used 2013 Volvo XC70 Wagon Consumer Reviews

T6 AWD Rocks! greaves , 07/03/2013 185113 of 185113 people found this review helpful Got this car to replace my 2006 Highlander. What a difference. Great power, comfort and quality. Drove the car on a 4000 mile vacation and averaged 23.6MPG-much better than I had expected. The comfort of the front seats is exceptional. I like the understated design of the car. Friends and family were surprised by my purchase but once they rode in the car they were bowled over. I feel very secure in the car at high speeds. Report Abuse

Edmunds is wrong -- this is way better than an SUV gregrasa , 06/03/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We've had our XC70 a year-plus. Had a V70 before it. We love it! Car has understated luxury. Feels like it's build like a frickin' tank, as I'm sure it is. Turbo engine does well. Not what you'd call nimble for around-town driving, but fantastic seats and big-car driving dynamics make it an awesome road-trip car. Excellent stereo. Car looks classy, inside and out. We owned an SUV in the past -- and hated it. Hated the high, tippy feel, tight squeeze in parking spaces, bad mileage. The Volvo solved all that. We recently bought a 2014 Highlander for 7-seater carpool purposes, and while it's nice enough it's not as all-around great as the Volvo. Toyota's only advantage: 2 more seats. Report Abuse

A great car!, Solid and very comfortable Steve reddy , 04/05/2016 T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I am very fussy about my car buying and was considering an S550 or a Mercedes e350 wagon. The Volvo is very practical, with the best front seats I've ever sat in. Decent power with the 300horse T6. I have the Platinum trim level with every option. I have 34,500 miles on the car now, never in the shop except for oil changes. I love the big car driving feel, I hate little cars so I feel like this was a very good choice for me. The deal breaker on the Eclass Mercedes is that the seat cushion doesn't adjust in the tilt, in other words it stays flat and I could never get comfortable in my 2013 E550. Updated after 15 months of ownership. I added IPD rear away bar, quad tip mufflers and replaced the factory wheels with lighter alloys with Dunlop Direzzas. Car handles much better, next upgrade will be Polestar flash tune. I still love the audio system, great seats!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse