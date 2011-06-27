  1. Home
Used 2013 Volvo XC70 Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 XC70
4.8
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

T6 AWD Rocks!

greaves, 07/03/2013
185113 of 185113 people found this review helpful

Got this car to replace my 2006 Highlander. What a difference. Great power, comfort and quality. Drove the car on a 4000 mile vacation and averaged 23.6MPG-much better than I had expected. The comfort of the front seats is exceptional. I like the understated design of the car. Friends and family were surprised by my purchase but once they rode in the car they were bowled over. I feel very secure in the car at high speeds.

Report Abuse

Edmunds is wrong -- this is way better than an SUV

gregrasa, 06/03/2014
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

We've had our XC70 a year-plus. Had a V70 before it. We love it! Car has understated luxury. Feels like it's build like a frickin' tank, as I'm sure it is. Turbo engine does well. Not what you'd call nimble for around-town driving, but fantastic seats and big-car driving dynamics make it an awesome road-trip car. Excellent stereo. Car looks classy, inside and out. We owned an SUV in the past -- and hated it. Hated the high, tippy feel, tight squeeze in parking spaces, bad mileage. The Volvo solved all that. We recently bought a 2014 Highlander for 7-seater carpool purposes, and while it's nice enough it's not as all-around great as the Volvo. Toyota's only advantage: 2 more seats.

Report Abuse

A great car!, Solid and very comfortable

Steve reddy, 04/05/2016
T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I am very fussy about my car buying and was considering an S550 or a Mercedes e350 wagon. The Volvo is very practical, with the best front seats I've ever sat in. Decent power with the 300horse T6. I have the Platinum trim level with every option. I have 34,500 miles on the car now, never in the shop except for oil changes. I love the big car driving feel, I hate little cars so I feel like this was a very good choice for me. The deal breaker on the Eclass Mercedes is that the seat cushion doesn't adjust in the tilt, in other words it stays flat and I could never get comfortable in my 2013 E550. Updated after 15 months of ownership. I added IPD rear away bar, quad tip mufflers and replaced the factory wheels with lighter alloys with Dunlop Direzzas. Car handles much better, next upgrade will be Polestar flash tune. I still love the audio system, great seats!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A wagon that runs and handles like a sports car.

Glenn, 11/14/2017
3.2 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great car. Overseas delivery was a blast. If you buy one in stock you can save on packages and transportation costs.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse
