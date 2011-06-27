Used 2013 Volvo XC70 Wagon Consumer Reviews
T6 AWD Rocks!
Got this car to replace my 2006 Highlander. What a difference. Great power, comfort and quality. Drove the car on a 4000 mile vacation and averaged 23.6MPG-much better than I had expected. The comfort of the front seats is exceptional. I like the understated design of the car. Friends and family were surprised by my purchase but once they rode in the car they were bowled over. I feel very secure in the car at high speeds.
Edmunds is wrong -- this is way better than an SUV
We've had our XC70 a year-plus. Had a V70 before it. We love it! Car has understated luxury. Feels like it's build like a frickin' tank, as I'm sure it is. Turbo engine does well. Not what you'd call nimble for around-town driving, but fantastic seats and big-car driving dynamics make it an awesome road-trip car. Excellent stereo. Car looks classy, inside and out. We owned an SUV in the past -- and hated it. Hated the high, tippy feel, tight squeeze in parking spaces, bad mileage. The Volvo solved all that. We recently bought a 2014 Highlander for 7-seater carpool purposes, and while it's nice enough it's not as all-around great as the Volvo. Toyota's only advantage: 2 more seats.
A great car!, Solid and very comfortable
I am very fussy about my car buying and was considering an S550 or a Mercedes e350 wagon. The Volvo is very practical, with the best front seats I've ever sat in. Decent power with the 300horse T6. I have the Platinum trim level with every option. I have 34,500 miles on the car now, never in the shop except for oil changes. I love the big car driving feel, I hate little cars so I feel like this was a very good choice for me. The deal breaker on the Eclass Mercedes is that the seat cushion doesn't adjust in the tilt, in other words it stays flat and I could never get comfortable in my 2013 E550. Updated after 15 months of ownership. I added IPD rear away bar, quad tip mufflers and replaced the factory wheels with lighter alloys with Dunlop Direzzas. Car handles much better, next upgrade will be Polestar flash tune. I still love the audio system, great seats!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A wagon that runs and handles like a sports car.
Great car. Overseas delivery was a blast. If you buy one in stock you can save on packages and transportation costs.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the XC70
Related Used 2013 Volvo XC70 Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner