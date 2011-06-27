2020 Volvo XC60 SUV Consumer Reviews
Almost perfect!
We purchased a 2020 XC60 Momentum T6 via Volvo overseas delivery program. Highly recommend this method of purchase as the savings for us we truly about $11k over dealer sticker. We had to wait several months for delivery, the obvious downside. However, the arrived with only the extras we selected not what was tacked on to inflate price and margin. Exterior styling: gorgeous. We love the look. Paint color, denim blue, is unique and beautiful, but is barely metallic. Contrast to our 2014 Honda CRV paint which is almost metal flake. Interior stying: gorgeous. Interior fit and finish: perfect. Interior feel however is a bit on the tight side. Feels a bit like a compartment. Leather seats are very comfortable. Well insulated from exterior sound. No tire road noise. Ride: a bit stiff but expected as this is an SUV. Holds body roll to a minimum in corners. Engine: VERY responsive, impressive at any rpm range. Car accelerates quickly. Love this! Transmission: 8 speed with true over drive gear. Shifting is very smooth and at logical points. Center display, computer operated controls: takes some studying to learn this. Would prefer knobs/dials. Glancing at the screen to operate functions takes longer than turning a knob/dial. Center console storage compartment is located behind driver's R arm. Very hard to access. Seat belt attachment to secure belt are too low. Should have been extended top about 3 inches. Brake pedal feels a bit soft, takes some pressing to engage. Prefer a pedal that engages more quickly. Car had BIG disk brakes.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Animated sculpture
Zen interiors with restrained elegant exteriors there was no contest when time for final decision. Q5 looks like a high riding Golf, the X3 eye wateringly bland (with bad interior design). XC60 T6 Polestar Optimized.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Near perfect Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription
Fabulous comfort, luxury, features, looks and stereo!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A solid B...no more
My wife wanted a new more luxurious car. Purchased via Volvo overseas delivery program realizing a true savings of $10k over dealer sticker. So that's one +. Pros: bigger car, handles well, plenty of power, smooth shifting transmission, transfers little outside noise to interior, leather clad seats are comfy and many safety features. Mileage is good as we live in the country with little stop and go. MPG= 27.8 with 2180 miles driven. Cons: exterior paint is sub par having little metallic content for an extra $650, front cockpit for both driver and passenger is somewhat cramped, not for taller or bigger bodied people. Driver's right arm has to sit up a bit on console cover, center info center/control screen is difficult to operate when driving as too much attention needed to select functions. Don't like electric parking brake, something else expensive to fix down the road. This car will be very expensive to repair when that happens after warranty expiration. Too many electric this and electronic that to break down over the years. If this had been just me I never would have bought it. Good Luck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love the car!
I have had the car for about 10 days. And I keep getting impressed by all the attention to the details. Everything has been thought through to provide the most enjoyable driving experience.
Sponsored cars related to the XC60
Related 2020 Volvo XC60 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020