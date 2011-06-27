2020 Volvo XC60 SUV Consumer Reviews

Almost perfect! showman , 03/05/2020 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful We purchased a 2020 XC60 Momentum T6 via Volvo overseas delivery program. Highly recommend this method of purchase as the savings for us we truly about $11k over dealer sticker. We had to wait several months for delivery, the obvious downside. However, the arrived with only the extras we selected not what was tacked on to inflate price and margin. Exterior styling: gorgeous. We love the look. Paint color, denim blue, is unique and beautiful, but is barely metallic. Contrast to our 2014 Honda CRV paint which is almost metal flake. Interior stying: gorgeous. Interior fit and finish: perfect. Interior feel however is a bit on the tight side. Feels a bit like a compartment. Leather seats are very comfortable. Well insulated from exterior sound. No tire road noise. Ride: a bit stiff but expected as this is an SUV. Holds body roll to a minimum in corners. Engine: VERY responsive, impressive at any rpm range. Car accelerates quickly. Love this! Transmission: 8 speed with true over drive gear. Shifting is very smooth and at logical points. Center display, computer operated controls: takes some studying to learn this. Would prefer knobs/dials. Glancing at the screen to operate functions takes longer than turning a knob/dial. Center console storage compartment is located behind driver's R arm. Very hard to access. Seat belt attachment to secure belt are too low. Should have been extended top about 3 inches. Brake pedal feels a bit soft, takes some pressing to engage. Prefer a pedal that engages more quickly. Car had BIG disk brakes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Animated sculpture Ted , 07/23/2019 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 29 of 35 people found this review helpful Zen interiors with restrained elegant exteriors there was no contest when time for final decision. Q5 looks like a high riding Golf, the X3 eye wateringly bland (with bad interior design). XC60 T6 Polestar Optimized. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Near perfect Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription Former BMW/Merc owner , 08/09/2019 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 22 of 30 people found this review helpful Fabulous comfort, luxury, features, looks and stereo! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A solid B...no more nordic007 , 05/30/2020 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful My wife wanted a new more luxurious car. Purchased via Volvo overseas delivery program realizing a true savings of $10k over dealer sticker. So that's one +. Pros: bigger car, handles well, plenty of power, smooth shifting transmission, transfers little outside noise to interior, leather clad seats are comfy and many safety features. Mileage is good as we live in the country with little stop and go. MPG= 27.8 with 2180 miles driven. Cons: exterior paint is sub par having little metallic content for an extra $650, front cockpit for both driver and passenger is somewhat cramped, not for taller or bigger bodied people. Driver's right arm has to sit up a bit on console cover, center info center/control screen is difficult to operate when driving as too much attention needed to select functions. Don't like electric parking brake, something else expensive to fix down the road. This car will be very expensive to repair when that happens after warranty expiration. Too many electric this and electronic that to break down over the years. If this had been just me I never would have bought it. Good Luck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse