2019 Volvo XC60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XC60 SUV
T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,893*
Total Cash Price
$43,188
T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,758*
Total Cash Price
$58,007
T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,029*
Total Cash Price
$59,701
T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,326*
Total Cash Price
$58,431
T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,028*
Total Cash Price
$44,035
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,299*
Total Cash Price
$61,394
T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,758*
Total Cash Price
$42,341
T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,758*
Total Cash Price
$42,341
T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,137*
Total Cash Price
$47,845
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XC60 SUV T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$819
|$848
|$877
|$908
|$4,243
|Maintenance
|$99
|$366
|$646
|$1,368
|$2,232
|$4,710
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$773
|$1,189
|$1,962
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,776
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,964
|Financing
|$2,323
|$1,868
|$1,383
|$865
|$313
|$6,751
|Depreciation
|$9,143
|$5,569
|$4,549
|$5,101
|$4,456
|$28,819
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,911
|$10,501
|$9,360
|$10,974
|$11,148
|$57,893
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XC60 SUV T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$1,178
|$1,219
|$5,699
|Maintenance
|$133
|$492
|$867
|$1,837
|$2,998
|$6,327
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,038
|$1,597
|$2,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,385
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,637
|Financing
|$3,119
|$2,508
|$1,858
|$1,162
|$421
|$9,068
|Depreciation
|$12,281
|$7,480
|$6,110
|$6,851
|$5,986
|$38,708
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,371
|$14,104
|$12,571
|$14,740
|$14,973
|$77,758
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XC60 SUV T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,094
|$1,132
|$1,172
|$1,213
|$1,255
|$5,866
|Maintenance
|$137
|$506
|$893
|$1,891
|$3,085
|$6,511
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,069
|$1,644
|$2,713
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,455
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,714
|Financing
|$3,211
|$2,582
|$1,912
|$1,196
|$433
|$9,333
|Depreciation
|$12,639
|$7,699
|$6,289
|$7,051
|$6,160
|$39,838
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,995
|$14,516
|$12,938
|$15,170
|$15,410
|$80,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XC60 SUV T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,108
|$1,147
|$1,187
|$1,228
|$5,741
|Maintenance
|$134
|$495
|$874
|$1,851
|$3,019
|$6,373
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,046
|$1,609
|$2,655
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,403
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,657
|Financing
|$3,142
|$2,527
|$1,871
|$1,170
|$424
|$9,134
|Depreciation
|$12,370
|$7,535
|$6,155
|$6,901
|$6,029
|$38,991
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,527
|$14,207
|$12,663
|$14,847
|$15,082
|$78,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XC60 SUV T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$807
|$835
|$864
|$894
|$926
|$4,326
|Maintenance
|$101
|$373
|$658
|$1,395
|$2,276
|$4,803
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$788
|$1,213
|$2,001
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,811
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,002
|Financing
|$2,368
|$1,904
|$1,410
|$882
|$319
|$6,884
|Depreciation
|$9,323
|$5,678
|$4,638
|$5,201
|$4,544
|$29,384
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,223
|$10,707
|$9,543
|$11,189
|$11,366
|$59,028
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XC60 SUV T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,125
|$1,164
|$1,205
|$1,247
|$1,291
|$6,032
|Maintenance
|$141
|$521
|$918
|$1,944
|$3,173
|$6,696
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,099
|$1,691
|$2,790
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,524
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,791
|Financing
|$3,302
|$2,655
|$1,966
|$1,230
|$445
|$9,598
|Depreciation
|$12,998
|$7,917
|$6,467
|$7,251
|$6,335
|$40,968
|Fuel
|$2,529
|$2,604
|$2,683
|$2,762
|$2,846
|$13,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,619
|$14,928
|$13,305
|$15,601
|$15,847
|$82,299
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XC60 SUV T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$860
|$890
|$4,160
|Maintenance
|$97
|$359
|$633
|$1,341
|$2,188
|$4,618
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$758
|$1,166
|$1,924
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,741
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,925
|Financing
|$2,277
|$1,831
|$1,356
|$848
|$307
|$6,619
|Depreciation
|$8,964
|$5,460
|$4,460
|$5,001
|$4,369
|$28,254
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,599
|$10,295
|$9,176
|$10,759
|$10,929
|$56,758
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XC60 SUV T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$860
|$890
|$4,160
|Maintenance
|$97
|$359
|$633
|$1,341
|$2,188
|$4,618
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$758
|$1,166
|$1,924
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,741
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,925
|Financing
|$2,277
|$1,831
|$1,356
|$848
|$307
|$6,619
|Depreciation
|$8,964
|$5,460
|$4,460
|$5,001
|$4,369
|$28,254
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,599
|$10,295
|$9,176
|$10,759
|$10,929
|$56,758
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XC60 SUV T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$877
|$907
|$939
|$972
|$1,006
|$4,701
|Maintenance
|$110
|$406
|$715
|$1,515
|$2,472
|$5,218
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$857
|$1,318
|$2,174
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,967
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,175
|Financing
|$2,573
|$2,069
|$1,532
|$958
|$347
|$7,479
|Depreciation
|$10,129
|$6,170
|$5,040
|$5,651
|$4,937
|$31,927
|Fuel
|$1,971
|$2,029
|$2,091
|$2,153
|$2,218
|$10,462
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,627
|$11,633
|$10,369
|$12,158
|$12,350
|$64,137
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 XC60
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Volvo XC60 in Virginia is:not available
