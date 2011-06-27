Used 2018 Volvo XC60 SUV Consumer Reviews
In my humble opinion this is the best luxury SUV.
I honestly believe that this SUV is hands down the best luxury SUV available in the segment. I test drove the Mercedes Benz GLC 300, Audi Q5, Jaguar F-Pace, Mazda CX-9 (X3 2018 was not available to test drive) and at the end the Volvo was the winner. To me, the design of the Volvo is the most modern and elegant of the bunch. The engine on the T5 is on par with the Base models of the other brands. (@250HP and around the same torque) The cabin set up for convenience of the driver, the blend of technology and amenities on a simple yet elegant design made the XC60 the best. I was a little concerned with the performance and almost decided to go with the T6 but I honestly could not justify the extra money, the engine performs just fine for the type of driving I do. The noise levels at highway speeds are just right, not so quiet that you fall asleep but not so loud that you can't carry a conversation. The R-design specs are certainly worth the extra cash, the fit and finish of the seats is impeccable. The steering wheel, shifting paddles, aluminum accents, and the overall environment are just way above the German and British competition. One characteristic that I have really liked is the suspension. My only test drive was on a XC90 T5 and on that occasion I noticed some plushness to the suspension, specially when compared t my old BMW 328i. On the R-design suspension that feeling has not been present, it is firm but not uncomfortable it just feels sporty to the point that you forget you are driving a 4000lbs+ SUV. I have never owned a Volvo so the question of reliability and quality long term are still out there. Without a doubt my initial impression to this point has been 100% positive.
A Rated Car with C Rated Nav and Computer
Bought this SUV for my wife replacing a loaded 2018 Audi Q5 because the seats were very comfortable for her, and we really like the dealer. The Audi seats hurt her back so we sold it back to the dealer with less than 2000 miles on it (OUCH!). Inscription has amazing seat adjustments, features and comfort. Terrible window glare off dash during daytime unless drive wears sun glasses. Visibility is good, though the BLIS could have been made more pronounced in the side mirror. No mfg compares to Audi on the BLIS system visibility. The infotainment computer, while billed as working like an iPhone with a home button, is cumbersome, slow and difficult to learn.It takes forever to download updates, and notices of them are very misleading. Navigation graphics, operation and search results leave a lot to be desired ( I could use a crass word but won't) especially compared to the Q5. Its choices of routes are very poor. Shuttling between screens is distracting, and the screen does hold finger prints very easily. There should be some dash button to push for the most common features, e.g. cutting off Eco mode and 360 camera. Mileage so far is not ok and disappointing. Has yet to average 20 mpg much less the advertised mileage. Interior wood trim (driftwood because Volvo ran out of other wood grain colors) and leather colors are limited and a bit ugly compared to all competitors. The newer electric silver exterior color is very handsome and would be prettier if the interior leather options included a true beige with walnut trim. My wife really likes the car, but I can say I barely like it.That might change after we take it on a trip. Were it not for the dealer, with whom we have had a long, wonderful relationship and is excellent, I probably would like the 2018 XC60 Inscription T6 less. Just hope it is durable and lasts for the 10 years my wife had a Toyota Sienna.
2018 XC60 is fantastic... best in class luxury
I purchased a new 2018 XC60 Momentum T5 - loaded with options in July. The vehicle now has 3000 miles on it. The vehicle is fantastic driving machine for 1) the freeway for long trips and 2) the city for short trips. Super easy to drive and comfortable. Compared to my former Jeep Grand Cherokee or Ford Explorer, it is much more connected, easy / fun to drive and luxurious feeling inside. The safety technology and driver Pilot Assist 2 are amazing. I use it every day and well worth the upgrade. The T5 is plenty of power and zip for the XC60 at 250 HP. I really love driving this car... it is energizing getting into it and driving it.
Nice ride with a couple idiosyncrasies
T5 momentum with navigationPro, Vision Package, Heated seats/steering wheel, keyless entry, base 18 inch wheels. 2200 miles, 25.5 mpg in mix of town/highway. Base engine/ 8 speed is more than adequate highway or stop and go. Base interior is significantly upscale to our 2011 XC60 T6. Ride is too although maybe not as playful/connected to the road as our 2014 X3 2.8. There are times when the 2.0 of the XC60 is less refined than that of the X3, say accelerating up a long hill, but the XC60 wins in overall comfort in my opinion. I liked the lane keeping feature at first but now find it annoying. If you change lanes without signaling the car will fight with you. Luckily it can be deactivated and left off. Unfortunately, the start/stop needs to be deactivated every time car is started, requiring a couple extra swipes of center screen that gets old. Leading edge of sun roof sun screen buzzes but can be addressed by rolling it back a cm or so. Traffic flow status, green/orange/red colors, took a while to figure out how to enable by activating car modem in communication menu. Sometimes the center screen menus can be a bit slow to boot up when car is started. Overall very happy so far.
Great High Tech suv.
Leased a T6 Inscription with the Advance pkg in mid june 2018, after driving it Vs the Merc GLC, Jag E pace, BMW X3, & Porche Macan. Didnt even bother testing the made in mexico Audi Q5. Far & Away, the Volvo T6 hp, torque, and highway passing performance are all superior to the other base engine suvs I tested, & at only a modest price premium for the very impressive T6 engine, which I average 24mpg here in Denver. I’m a tablet pc user, so I really enjoy the intuitive, in dash, touch screen on the volvo, and the Heads up Display for speed & nav. Only the jag was similar. The Porche Macan is a low tech, dated suv, & very disappointing as a result. My 2nd choice was the Merc GLC which is a close 2nd to the XC60 performance wise, but it can’t match the high tech in the Volvo, and could not take a class 3 trailer hitch like the volvo can. My only knocks on the volvo are minor, ie Boot time for the screen needs to be faster, Bliss doesn’t work with my bike on the trailer rack, The engine stop/start can’t be turned off indefinitely, Wiper switches are overly sensitive to accidental activation, sun screen is too big & slow to operate, Handling wise the car is at least 200lbs too heavy & tends to plow into corners on twisting mtn roads, and the highway collision avoidance system is a bit over sensitive at high speeds of 75+ mph. This is my first volvo car, and overall I’ve found it to be a great suv with a lot of value due to it’s balance of doing so many things well vs the competition.
