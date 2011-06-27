  1. Home
Used 2015 Volvo XC60 Cost to Own

More about the 2015 XC60

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

XC60 SUV

T6 Volvo Ocean Race Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$41,744*

Total Cash Price

$16,969

T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$56,067*

Total Cash Price

$22,791

T5 Drive-E 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$57,704*

Total Cash Price

$23,457

T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$56,476*

Total Cash Price

$22,958

T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$42,562*

Total Cash Price

$17,301

T6 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$59,341*

Total Cash Price

$24,122

T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$40,925*

Total Cash Price

$16,636

T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$46,245*

Total Cash Price

$18,799

T6 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$50,747*

Total Cash Price

$20,629

3.2 Premier 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$48,701*

Total Cash Price

$19,797

T5 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$40,925*

Total Cash Price

$16,636

T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$54,021*

Total Cash Price

$21,960

3.2 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,203*

Total Cash Price

$21,627

T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$50,747*

Total Cash Price

$20,629

3.2 Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$43,381*

Total Cash Price

$17,634

T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

True Cost to Own

$50,338*

Total Cash Price

$20,462

T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

True Cost to Own

$45,836*

Total Cash Price

$18,632

T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

True Cost to Own

$41,744*

Total Cash Price

$16,969

T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

True Cost to Own

$50,747*

Total Cash Price

$20,629

T5 Drive-E Premier Plus 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$50,747*

Total Cash Price

$20,629

T6 Volvo Ocean Race 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$57,295*

Total Cash Price

$23,290

T6 Drive-E Premier Plus 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

True Cost to Own

$58,114*

Total Cash Price

$23,623

T5 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$42,153*

Total Cash Price

$17,135

T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$51,566*

Total Cash Price

$20,961

T6 Drive-E Volvo Ocean Race Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

True Cost to Own

$46,245*

Total Cash Price

$18,799

T6 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$45,427*

Total Cash Price

$18,466

T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$47,064*

Total Cash Price

$19,131

T6 Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$42,153*

Total Cash Price

$17,135

T5 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,430*

Total Cash Price

$22,126

T5 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$51,975*

Total Cash Price

$21,128

3.2 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$49,110*

Total Cash Price

$19,963

T6 R-Design Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$52,793*

Total Cash Price

$21,460

T6 Drive-E Volvo Ocean Race 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

True Cost to Own

$57,704*

Total Cash Price

$23,457

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 XC60 SUV T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,014$1,044$1,075$1,108$1,141$5,383
Maintenance$1,717$1,297$406$3,376$3,752$10,548
Repairs$1,529$1,634$1,759$1,895$2,039$8,856
Taxes & Fees$1,256$63$63$63$63$1,508
Financing$1,226$985$730$456$166$3,563
Depreciation$6,077$2,635$2,317$2,054$1,844$14,926
Fuel$2,125$2,189$2,255$2,322$2,392$11,283
True Cost to Own®$14,944$9,848$8,605$11,274$11,397$56,067

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$10,895

Taxes & Fees

$1,101

Financing

$2,601

Fuel

$8,236

Insurance

$3,929

Repairs

$6,464

Maintenance

$7,699

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2015 XC60

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Legal

