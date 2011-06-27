Used 2015 Volvo XC60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XC60 SUV
T6 Volvo Ocean Race Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,744*
Total Cash Price
$16,969
T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,067*
Total Cash Price
$22,791
T5 Drive-E 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,704*
Total Cash Price
$23,457
T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,476*
Total Cash Price
$22,958
T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,562*
Total Cash Price
$17,301
T6 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,341*
Total Cash Price
$24,122
T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,925*
Total Cash Price
$16,636
T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,245*
Total Cash Price
$18,799
T6 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,747*
Total Cash Price
$20,629
3.2 Premier 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,701*
Total Cash Price
$19,797
T5 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,925*
Total Cash Price
$16,636
T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,021*
Total Cash Price
$21,960
3.2 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,203*
Total Cash Price
$21,627
T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,747*
Total Cash Price
$20,629
3.2 Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,381*
Total Cash Price
$17,634
T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,338*
Total Cash Price
$20,462
T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,836*
Total Cash Price
$18,632
T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,744*
Total Cash Price
$16,969
T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,747*
Total Cash Price
$20,629
T5 Drive-E Premier Plus 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,747*
Total Cash Price
$20,629
T6 Volvo Ocean Race 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,295*
Total Cash Price
$23,290
T6 Drive-E Premier Plus 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,114*
Total Cash Price
$23,623
T5 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,153*
Total Cash Price
$17,135
T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,566*
Total Cash Price
$20,961
T6 Drive-E Volvo Ocean Race Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,245*
Total Cash Price
$18,799
T6 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,427*
Total Cash Price
$18,466
T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,064*
Total Cash Price
$19,131
T6 Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,153*
Total Cash Price
$17,135
T5 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,430*
Total Cash Price
$22,126
T5 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,975*
Total Cash Price
$21,128
3.2 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,110*
Total Cash Price
$19,963
T6 R-Design Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,793*
Total Cash Price
$21,460
T6 Drive-E Volvo Ocean Race 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,704*
Total Cash Price
$23,457
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 Volvo Ocean Race Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$777
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$4,008
|Maintenance
|$1,278
|$966
|$302
|$2,513
|$2,794
|$7,853
|Repairs
|$1,138
|$1,217
|$1,310
|$1,411
|$1,518
|$6,593
|Taxes & Fees
|$935
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,123
|Financing
|$913
|$733
|$544
|$340
|$123
|$2,653
|Depreciation
|$4,525
|$1,961
|$1,725
|$1,529
|$1,373
|$11,113
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,126
|$7,332
|$6,407
|$8,394
|$8,485
|$41,744
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,383
|Maintenance
|$1,717
|$1,297
|$406
|$3,376
|$3,752
|$10,548
|Repairs
|$1,529
|$1,634
|$1,759
|$1,895
|$2,039
|$8,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,256
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,508
|Financing
|$1,226
|$985
|$730
|$456
|$166
|$3,563
|Depreciation
|$6,077
|$2,635
|$2,317
|$2,054
|$1,844
|$14,926
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,944
|$9,848
|$8,605
|$11,274
|$11,397
|$56,067
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T5 Drive-E 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,540
|Maintenance
|$1,767
|$1,335
|$417
|$3,474
|$3,862
|$10,856
|Repairs
|$1,574
|$1,682
|$1,810
|$1,950
|$2,098
|$9,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,293
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,552
|Financing
|$1,262
|$1,014
|$752
|$470
|$171
|$3,667
|Depreciation
|$6,255
|$2,711
|$2,384
|$2,114
|$1,898
|$15,362
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,380
|$10,135
|$8,856
|$11,603
|$11,730
|$57,704
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$1,150
|$5,422
|Maintenance
|$1,729
|$1,307
|$408
|$3,400
|$3,780
|$10,625
|Repairs
|$1,540
|$1,646
|$1,772
|$1,909
|$2,053
|$8,920
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,265
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,519
|Financing
|$1,235
|$992
|$736
|$460
|$167
|$3,589
|Depreciation
|$6,122
|$2,654
|$2,334
|$2,069
|$1,857
|$15,035
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,053
|$9,919
|$8,668
|$11,356
|$11,480
|$56,476
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$866
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$1,303
|$985
|$308
|$2,563
|$2,849
|$8,007
|Repairs
|$1,161
|$1,241
|$1,335
|$1,438
|$1,548
|$6,723
|Taxes & Fees
|$954
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,145
|Financing
|$931
|$748
|$554
|$346
|$126
|$2,705
|Depreciation
|$4,613
|$2,000
|$1,759
|$1,559
|$1,400
|$11,331
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,344
|$7,476
|$6,532
|$8,558
|$8,652
|$42,562
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$5,697
|Maintenance
|$1,817
|$1,373
|$429
|$3,573
|$3,972
|$11,164
|Repairs
|$1,618
|$1,730
|$1,862
|$2,005
|$2,158
|$9,373
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,330
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,596
|Financing
|$1,298
|$1,043
|$773
|$483
|$175
|$3,771
|Depreciation
|$6,432
|$2,788
|$2,452
|$2,174
|$1,952
|$15,798
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,817
|$10,423
|$9,107
|$11,932
|$12,063
|$59,341
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$3,929
|Maintenance
|$1,253
|$947
|$296
|$2,464
|$2,739
|$7,699
|Repairs
|$1,116
|$1,193
|$1,284
|$1,383
|$1,488
|$6,464
|Taxes & Fees
|$917
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,101
|Financing
|$895
|$719
|$533
|$333
|$121
|$2,601
|Depreciation
|$4,436
|$1,923
|$1,691
|$1,499
|$1,346
|$10,895
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,908
|$7,188
|$6,281
|$8,229
|$8,319
|$40,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$914
|$941
|$4,440
|Maintenance
|$1,416
|$1,070
|$334
|$2,784
|$3,095
|$8,700
|Repairs
|$1,261
|$1,348
|$1,451
|$1,563
|$1,681
|$7,304
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,036
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,244
|Financing
|$1,011
|$812
|$602
|$376
|$137
|$2,939
|Depreciation
|$5,013
|$2,173
|$1,911
|$1,694
|$1,521
|$12,311
|Fuel
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$9,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,326
|$8,122
|$7,098
|$9,299
|$9,400
|$46,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$945
|$973
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$4,872
|Maintenance
|$1,554
|$1,174
|$367
|$3,055
|$3,396
|$9,547
|Repairs
|$1,384
|$1,479
|$1,592
|$1,715
|$1,845
|$8,015
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,137
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,365
|Financing
|$1,110
|$892
|$661
|$413
|$150
|$3,225
|Depreciation
|$5,501
|$2,385
|$2,097
|$1,859
|$1,669
|$13,510
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,526
|$8,913
|$7,788
|$10,204
|$10,316
|$50,747
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV 3.2 Premier 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$881
|$907
|$934
|$963
|$991
|$4,676
|Maintenance
|$1,491
|$1,127
|$352
|$2,932
|$3,259
|$9,162
|Repairs
|$1,328
|$1,420
|$1,528
|$1,646
|$1,771
|$7,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,091
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,310
|Financing
|$1,065
|$856
|$634
|$396
|$144
|$3,095
|Depreciation
|$5,279
|$2,288
|$2,012
|$1,784
|$1,602
|$12,965
|Fuel
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$2,078
|$9,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,981
|$8,554
|$7,474
|$9,793
|$9,900
|$48,701
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T5 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$3,929
|Maintenance
|$1,253
|$947
|$296
|$2,464
|$2,739
|$7,699
|Repairs
|$1,116
|$1,193
|$1,284
|$1,383
|$1,488
|$6,464
|Taxes & Fees
|$917
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,101
|Financing
|$895
|$719
|$533
|$333
|$121
|$2,601
|Depreciation
|$4,436
|$1,923
|$1,691
|$1,499
|$1,346
|$10,895
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,908
|$7,188
|$6,281
|$8,229
|$8,319
|$40,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$5,186
|Maintenance
|$1,654
|$1,250
|$391
|$3,252
|$3,615
|$10,163
|Repairs
|$1,473
|$1,575
|$1,695
|$1,826
|$1,964
|$8,532
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,210
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,453
|Financing
|$1,181
|$949
|$704
|$440
|$160
|$3,433
|Depreciation
|$5,856
|$2,538
|$2,232
|$1,979
|$1,777
|$14,381
|Fuel
|$2,047
|$2,109
|$2,173
|$2,237
|$2,305
|$10,872
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,399
|$9,488
|$8,291
|$10,862
|$10,981
|$54,021
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV 3.2 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$5,108
|Maintenance
|$1,629
|$1,231
|$385
|$3,203
|$3,561
|$10,009
|Repairs
|$1,451
|$1,551
|$1,669
|$1,798
|$1,934
|$8,403
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,192
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,431
|Financing
|$1,164
|$935
|$693
|$433
|$157
|$3,381
|Depreciation
|$5,767
|$2,500
|$2,198
|$1,949
|$1,750
|$14,164
|Fuel
|$2,016
|$2,077
|$2,140
|$2,204
|$2,270
|$10,707
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,180
|$9,344
|$8,165
|$10,698
|$10,815
|$53,203
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$945
|$973
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$4,872
|Maintenance
|$1,554
|$1,174
|$367
|$3,055
|$3,396
|$9,547
|Repairs
|$1,384
|$1,479
|$1,592
|$1,715
|$1,845
|$8,015
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,137
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,365
|Financing
|$1,110
|$892
|$661
|$413
|$150
|$3,225
|Depreciation
|$5,501
|$2,385
|$2,097
|$1,859
|$1,669
|$13,510
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,526
|$8,913
|$7,788
|$10,204
|$10,316
|$50,747
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV 3.2 Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$858
|$883
|$4,165
|Maintenance
|$1,328
|$1,004
|$314
|$2,612
|$2,903
|$8,161
|Repairs
|$1,183
|$1,265
|$1,361
|$1,466
|$1,577
|$6,852
|Taxes & Fees
|$972
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,167
|Financing
|$949
|$762
|$565
|$353
|$128
|$2,757
|Depreciation
|$4,702
|$2,038
|$1,792
|$1,589
|$1,427
|$11,549
|Fuel
|$1,644
|$1,694
|$1,745
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$8,730
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,562
|$7,619
|$6,658
|$8,723
|$8,818
|$43,381
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$937
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$4,833
|Maintenance
|$1,541
|$1,165
|$364
|$3,031
|$3,369
|$9,470
|Repairs
|$1,373
|$1,467
|$1,579
|$1,701
|$1,830
|$7,951
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,128
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,354
|Financing
|$1,101
|$884
|$656
|$410
|$149
|$3,199
|Depreciation
|$5,456
|$2,365
|$2,080
|$1,844
|$1,656
|$13,401
|Fuel
|$1,908
|$1,966
|$2,025
|$2,085
|$2,148
|$10,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,417
|$8,841
|$7,726
|$10,122
|$10,232
|$50,338
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$829
|$853
|$879
|$906
|$933
|$4,400
|Maintenance
|$1,403
|$1,061
|$332
|$2,760
|$3,068
|$8,623
|Repairs
|$1,250
|$1,336
|$1,438
|$1,549
|$1,667
|$7,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,027
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,233
|Financing
|$1,002
|$805
|$597
|$373
|$136
|$2,913
|Depreciation
|$4,968
|$2,154
|$1,894
|$1,679
|$1,508
|$12,202
|Fuel
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$1,844
|$1,898
|$1,956
|$9,224
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,217
|$8,051
|$7,035
|$9,216
|$9,317
|$45,836
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$777
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$4,008
|Maintenance
|$1,278
|$966
|$302
|$2,513
|$2,794
|$7,853
|Repairs
|$1,138
|$1,217
|$1,310
|$1,411
|$1,518
|$6,593
|Taxes & Fees
|$935
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,123
|Financing
|$913
|$733
|$544
|$340
|$123
|$2,653
|Depreciation
|$4,525
|$1,961
|$1,725
|$1,529
|$1,373
|$11,113
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,126
|$7,332
|$6,407
|$8,394
|$8,485
|$41,744
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$945
|$973
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$4,872
|Maintenance
|$1,554
|$1,174
|$367
|$3,055
|$3,396
|$9,547
|Repairs
|$1,384
|$1,479
|$1,592
|$1,715
|$1,845
|$8,015
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,137
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,365
|Financing
|$1,110
|$892
|$661
|$413
|$150
|$3,225
|Depreciation
|$5,501
|$2,385
|$2,097
|$1,859
|$1,669
|$13,510
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,526
|$8,913
|$7,788
|$10,204
|$10,316
|$50,747
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T5 Drive-E Premier Plus 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$945
|$973
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$4,872
|Maintenance
|$1,554
|$1,174
|$367
|$3,055
|$3,396
|$9,547
|Repairs
|$1,384
|$1,479
|$1,592
|$1,715
|$1,845
|$8,015
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,137
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,365
|Financing
|$1,110
|$892
|$661
|$413
|$150
|$3,225
|Depreciation
|$5,501
|$2,385
|$2,097
|$1,859
|$1,669
|$13,510
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,526
|$8,913
|$7,788
|$10,204
|$10,316
|$50,747
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 Volvo Ocean Race 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$5,501
|Maintenance
|$1,754
|$1,326
|$414
|$3,450
|$3,835
|$10,779
|Repairs
|$1,562
|$1,670
|$1,798
|$1,936
|$2,083
|$9,050
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,284
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$1,541
|Financing
|$1,253
|$1,007
|$746
|$466
|$169
|$3,641
|Depreciation
|$6,210
|$2,692
|$2,367
|$2,099
|$1,884
|$15,253
|Fuel
|$2,171
|$2,237
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$2,444
|$11,530
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,271
|$10,063
|$8,793
|$11,521
|$11,647
|$57,295
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 Drive-E Premier Plus 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,183
|$5,579
|Maintenance
|$1,779
|$1,345
|$420
|$3,499
|$3,889
|$10,933
|Repairs
|$1,585
|$1,694
|$1,823
|$1,964
|$2,113
|$9,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,302
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,563
|Financing
|$1,271
|$1,021
|$757
|$473
|$172
|$3,693
|Depreciation
|$6,299
|$2,731
|$2,401
|$2,129
|$1,911
|$15,471
|Fuel
|$2,202
|$2,269
|$2,337
|$2,407
|$2,479
|$11,695
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,489
|$10,207
|$8,919
|$11,685
|$11,813
|$58,114
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T5 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$4,047
|Maintenance
|$1,291
|$975
|$305
|$2,538
|$2,821
|$7,930
|Repairs
|$1,149
|$1,229
|$1,323
|$1,424
|$1,533
|$6,658
|Taxes & Fees
|$945
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,134
|Financing
|$922
|$741
|$549
|$343
|$125
|$2,679
|Depreciation
|$4,569
|$1,981
|$1,742
|$1,544
|$1,386
|$11,222
|Fuel
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$1,798
|$8,483
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,235
|$7,404
|$6,469
|$8,476
|$8,569
|$42,153
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$4,951
|Maintenance
|$1,579
|$1,193
|$373
|$3,105
|$3,451
|$9,701
|Repairs
|$1,406
|$1,503
|$1,618
|$1,743
|$1,875
|$8,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,155
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,387
|Financing
|$1,128
|$906
|$672
|$420
|$152
|$3,277
|Depreciation
|$5,589
|$2,423
|$2,131
|$1,889
|$1,696
|$13,728
|Fuel
|$1,954
|$2,013
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$10,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,744
|$9,057
|$7,914
|$10,369
|$10,482
|$51,566
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 Drive-E Volvo Ocean Race Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$914
|$941
|$4,440
|Maintenance
|$1,416
|$1,070
|$334
|$2,784
|$3,095
|$8,700
|Repairs
|$1,261
|$1,348
|$1,451
|$1,563
|$1,681
|$7,304
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,036
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,244
|Financing
|$1,011
|$812
|$602
|$376
|$137
|$2,939
|Depreciation
|$5,013
|$2,173
|$1,911
|$1,694
|$1,521
|$12,311
|Fuel
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$9,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,326
|$8,122
|$7,098
|$9,299
|$9,400
|$46,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$898
|$925
|$4,361
|Maintenance
|$1,391
|$1,051
|$329
|$2,735
|$3,040
|$8,546
|Repairs
|$1,239
|$1,324
|$1,425
|$1,535
|$1,652
|$7,175
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,018
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,222
|Financing
|$993
|$798
|$592
|$370
|$134
|$2,887
|Depreciation
|$4,924
|$2,135
|$1,877
|$1,664
|$1,494
|$12,093
|Fuel
|$1,722
|$1,774
|$1,827
|$1,881
|$1,938
|$9,142
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,108
|$7,979
|$6,972
|$9,134
|$9,234
|$45,427
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$4,518
|Maintenance
|$1,441
|$1,089
|$340
|$2,834
|$3,150
|$8,854
|Repairs
|$1,283
|$1,372
|$1,477
|$1,590
|$1,711
|$7,434
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,055
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,266
|Financing
|$1,029
|$827
|$613
|$383
|$139
|$2,991
|Depreciation
|$5,101
|$2,211
|$1,945
|$1,724
|$1,548
|$12,529
|Fuel
|$1,784
|$1,838
|$1,893
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$9,471
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,544
|$8,266
|$7,223
|$9,463
|$9,567
|$47,064
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$4,047
|Maintenance
|$1,291
|$975
|$305
|$2,538
|$2,821
|$7,930
|Repairs
|$1,149
|$1,229
|$1,323
|$1,424
|$1,533
|$6,658
|Taxes & Fees
|$945
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,134
|Financing
|$922
|$741
|$549
|$343
|$125
|$2,679
|Depreciation
|$4,569
|$1,981
|$1,742
|$1,544
|$1,386
|$11,222
|Fuel
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$1,798
|$8,483
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,235
|$7,404
|$6,469
|$8,476
|$8,569
|$42,153
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T5 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$984
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$5,226
|Maintenance
|$1,666
|$1,260
|$394
|$3,277
|$3,643
|$10,240
|Repairs
|$1,484
|$1,587
|$1,708
|$1,839
|$1,979
|$8,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,220
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,464
|Financing
|$1,190
|$956
|$709
|$443
|$161
|$3,459
|Depreciation
|$5,900
|$2,558
|$2,249
|$1,994
|$1,790
|$14,490
|Fuel
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$10,954
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,508
|$9,560
|$8,354
|$10,945
|$11,064
|$54,430
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T5 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$4,990
|Maintenance
|$1,591
|$1,203
|$376
|$3,129
|$3,479
|$9,778
|Repairs
|$1,417
|$1,515
|$1,631
|$1,756
|$1,890
|$8,209
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,165
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,398
|Financing
|$1,137
|$913
|$677
|$423
|$154
|$3,303
|Depreciation
|$5,634
|$2,442
|$2,148
|$1,904
|$1,709
|$13,837
|Fuel
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$2,153
|$2,217
|$10,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,853
|$9,129
|$7,977
|$10,451
|$10,565
|$51,975
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV 3.2 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$888
|$914
|$942
|$971
|$1,000
|$4,715
|Maintenance
|$1,504
|$1,136
|$355
|$2,957
|$3,287
|$9,239
|Repairs
|$1,339
|$1,432
|$1,541
|$1,660
|$1,786
|$7,757
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,100
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,321
|Financing
|$1,074
|$863
|$640
|$400
|$145
|$3,121
|Depreciation
|$5,323
|$2,308
|$2,029
|$1,799
|$1,615
|$13,074
|Fuel
|$1,861
|$1,918
|$1,975
|$2,034
|$2,095
|$9,883
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,090
|$8,626
|$7,537
|$9,875
|$9,983
|$49,110
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 R-Design Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$5,068
|Maintenance
|$1,616
|$1,222
|$382
|$3,179
|$3,533
|$9,932
|Repairs
|$1,440
|$1,539
|$1,656
|$1,784
|$1,920
|$8,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,183
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,420
|Financing
|$1,155
|$928
|$688
|$430
|$156
|$3,355
|Depreciation
|$5,722
|$2,481
|$2,181
|$1,934
|$1,736
|$14,055
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,071
|$9,273
|$8,102
|$10,615
|$10,732
|$52,793
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC60 SUV T6 Drive-E Volvo Ocean Race 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,540
|Maintenance
|$1,767
|$1,335
|$417
|$3,474
|$3,862
|$10,856
|Repairs
|$1,574
|$1,682
|$1,810
|$1,950
|$2,098
|$9,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,293
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,552
|Financing
|$1,262
|$1,014
|$752
|$470
|$171
|$3,667
|Depreciation
|$6,255
|$2,711
|$2,384
|$2,114
|$1,898
|$15,362
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,380
|$10,135
|$8,856
|$11,603
|$11,730
|$57,704
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 XC60
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Volvo XC60 in Virginia is:not available
