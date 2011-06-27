Used 2002 Volvo XC Consumer Reviews
Great!! Don't take to Auto shops!!
This is a really great car. It is very comfortable on long drives and has great performance. I have upgraded some things with parts from IPDUSA and has made it even better. If you research the work yourself and do the required maintenance you will have little issues. You can get better parts at a cheaper price if you look for them and don't go to the dealership. If you are lazy then no matter what car you own it will start to fail!! Ignore haters that do not know what they are doing!!
>150,000 mi & going strong
I've bought this car new & pretty much happy with it's service so far. Got around 23 mpg overall, that's pretty good on a heavy car. Love Volvo's safety - had a head-on collision in our '83 240 wagon @30k mi. & it got fixed & last till 300k mi & still able to drive it to the junk yard :-) 2002 XC70: Yes, I do have following issues (did all the service myself) after new car warranty: - front driver side coil spring (@ 100K) - rear emergency parking brake pad - tie-rod (inner + outter) - #3 ignition coil - lower control arm bushing - upper engine torgue mount bushing - Transmission lock up (ODB2 code: 700 & 740) this issue can be cleared with ODB2 & the car back to normal
Problems, Problems, Problems
I bought this 2002 wagon in 2007 and it now has over 150k. A year after getting it the trans started acting up, I was advised to keep driving it till it failed then replace as opposed to repairing it, since the problem would come back. It has some good days and some bad. The instrument panel does not work right, trip odometer randomly changes as well as the clock. The auto-diming mirror is now always dim. The alarm system is defunct because the sensor in the mirror is out, which also prevents me from using the keyless entry. There is an occasional werning noise that sounds like trans but comes and goes, randomly. Because that its a nice car, smooth ride with not bucking. Nice look to, parked
Great car, but expensive to own
I bought a used 2002 Volvo Cross Country in November of 2005. I kept it for 2 1/2 years and put nearly 60K miles on it. I really enjoyed the vehicle. It was excellent in the snow and rain...in fact living in Vermont I have never driven a better car in bad weather. With a set of good snow tires it could literally go anywhere. It was very comfortable on long trips and I loved the fact that it had a huge trunk that could easily hold a weeks worth of luggage as well as the dog. The car was great until it hit 100K and things started needing to be replaced. Most of them were probably considered to be typical for a car with 100K, but the costs were double or even triple that of domestic made.
comfort at a price
I bought the xc new 3 years ago and have put about 20,000 miles on a year. I am now in the process of selling this car because I have put 3 sets of tires on this car. The AWD system eats tires. The standard Pirelli lasted me 24,000 miles. I then put on swedish made tires and they are no better. I rotate the tires and alignment is good, but I continue to go through tires. Now the car is pulling to the right, and 3 different dealerships can't seem to find the problem. It's very unfortunate to have this problem as this is my 2nd Volvo. (no problems with my 1990 740 GL) The XC is very comfortable and nice looking, but the quality is gone. It is nothing more than an American car now.
