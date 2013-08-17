Used 2002 Volvo XC for Sale Near Me

This is a really great car. It is very comfortable on long drives and has great performance. I have upgraded some things with parts from IPDUSA and has made it even better. If you research the work yourself and do the required maintenance you will have little issues. You can get better parts at a cheaper price if you look for them and don't go to the dealership. If you are lazy then no matter what car you own it will start to fail!! Ignore haters that do not know what they are doing!!

