Used 2002 Volvo XC
Pros & Cons
- Versatile all-wheel drive, superb comfort, plenty of safety equipment, solid construction, amazing braking ability.
- High price, lacks the true off-road capability of an SUV, odd control placement.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Volvo's V70 XC offers space and safety in addition to snow-busting capability.
Vehicle overview
Ask your neighbor to name a sensible family wagon with a reputation for safety, and most likely he or she will name Volvo. But when the second-generation V70 wagon and its rugged cousin, the V70 XC (Cross Country), arrived in 2001, Volvo was hoping to stir your emotions, as well.
As an alternative for SUV-intenders, the current Cross Country wagon was designed from the start to feature all-wheel drive and additional ground clearance. As such, it has its own front suspension and a slightly longer wheelbase than regular V70s, plus a wider track front and rear to accommodate larger wheels and tires. The result is a higher, wider stance that is much more aggressive-looking (read SUV-like).
Motivating the Cross Country is a 2.4-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine that produces 197 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission choice is a five-speed automanual. Under normal conditions, the AWD system directs most of the power to the front wheels (about 95 percent); when slippage is detected, nearly all power can be sent to the rear wheels via a viscous clutch. Volvo's TRACS system enhances the package by permitting side-to-side transfers of torque when needed.
On the road, Volvo's all-terrain wagon handles much like any other V70 -- the ride is smooth on all but the harshest pavement, and a quick steering ratio makes it easy to navigate the switchbacks. Although the XC's taller stance and larger, more versatile rubber lead to increased body roll and road noise, you'll find these compromises worthwhile when you venture to that out-of-the-way campsite or negotiate unplowed roads after a snowstorm.
The Cross Country's interior dimensions are identical to those of regular V70 wagons -- there's plenty of space in the front, while the second-row seat is bit tight on legroom. Folding down the 40/20/40-split rear bench yields 71.4 cubic feet of cargo space, which is slightly less capacity than the Audi allroad provides. As an added bonus, the front passenger seat folds flat, as well. If you have more bodies than cargo, you can purchase the optional rear-facing third-row bench, which seats two children (preferably diminutive ones).
The XC comes with a long list of safety and convenience features perfect for hauling the brood and associated gear. The front seats offer the kind of comfort and support we've come to expect from Swedish automobiles, while also providing Volvo's anti-whiplash protection technology (WHIPS). Additional safety features include side airbags for front passengers, head curtain airbags for front and rear passengers and ISO-FIX child-seat attachment points. Highlights from the options list include leather seating, heated seats, a DVD-based navigation system, an Audio Max premium sound system and a shopping-bag holder for the cargo area.
The Cross Country is an impressive vehicle, and it offers an excellent combination of all-weather utility, performance, safety and luxury content. Pricing is on the high side, but consider that you would have to pay thousands more to get a similarly equipped (albeit more performance-oriented) Audi allroad. Of course, you should also test-drive less expensive AWD wagons like the Subaru Outback H6-3.0 and the VW Passat 4MOTION Wagon before deciding on Volvo's XC.
2002 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Volvo XC.
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is a really great car. It is very comfortable on long drives and has great performance. I have upgraded some things with parts from IPDUSA and has made it even better. If you research the work yourself and do the required maintenance you will have little issues. You can get better parts at a cheaper price if you look for them and don't go to the dealership. If you are lazy then no matter what car you own it will start to fail!! Ignore haters that do not know what they are doing!!
I've bought this car new & pretty much happy with it's service so far. Got around 23 mpg overall, that's pretty good on a heavy car. Love Volvo's safety - had a head-on collision in our '83 240 wagon @30k mi. & it got fixed & last till 300k mi & still able to drive it to the junk yard :-) 2002 XC70: Yes, I do have following issues (did all the service myself) after new car warranty: - front driver side coil spring (@ 100K) - rear emergency parking brake pad - tie-rod (inner + outter) - #3 ignition coil - lower control arm bushing - upper engine torgue mount bushing - Transmission lock up (ODB2 code: 700 & 740) this issue can be cleared with ODB2 & the car back to normal
I bought this 2002 wagon in 2007 and it now has over 150k. A year after getting it the trans started acting up, I was advised to keep driving it till it failed then replace as opposed to repairing it, since the problem would come back. It has some good days and some bad. The instrument panel does not work right, trip odometer randomly changes as well as the clock. The auto-diming mirror is now always dim. The alarm system is defunct because the sensor in the mirror is out, which also prevents me from using the keyless entry. There is an occasional werning noise that sounds like trans but comes and goes, randomly. Because that its a nice car, smooth ride with not bucking. Nice look to, parked
I bought a used 2002 Volvo Cross Country in November of 2005. I kept it for 2 1/2 years and put nearly 60K miles on it. I really enjoyed the vehicle. It was excellent in the snow and rain...in fact living in Vermont I have never driven a better car in bad weather. With a set of good snow tires it could literally go anywhere. It was very comfortable on long trips and I loved the fact that it had a huge trunk that could easily hold a weeks worth of luggage as well as the dog. The car was great until it hit 100K and things started needing to be replaced. Most of them were probably considered to be typical for a car with 100K, but the costs were double or even triple that of domestic made.
Features & Specs
|AWD 4dr Wagon
2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|197 hp @ 6000 rpm
The least-expensive 2002 Volvo XC is the 2002 Volvo XC AWD 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,500.
More about the 2002 Volvo XC
Used 2002 Volvo XC Overview
The Used 2002 Volvo XC is offered in the following submodels: XC Wagon. Available styles include AWD 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A).
What do people think of the 2002 Volvo XC?
Edmunds users rate the 2002 XC 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2002 Volvo XC and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2002 XC featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Check out Volvo lease specials
