Used 2005 Volvo V70 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Excellent all-round wagon
We bought our '05 V70 from a friend who had put 93K business miles on it. All services done at Volvo dealer & all records present, two repairs & neither mechanical/automotive. Its Consumer Reports' reliability ratings are actually higher than our son's Infiniti! Standard engine has all the power we need for a wagon. V70 was based on the S80 platform, so much more back seat room than my '05 S60. Great hauling room in back; if you don't want a SUV but need that, this car is for you. Front seats are best in the world, bar none. Auto-wipers are great! 3-position memory seat is great since my wife & daughter & I drive it. Maintenance not expensive if you have a good non-Volvo shop (we do).
Serves many different needs comfortably
This is our second Volvo and we've been pleased with both. More nimble handling than expected with the 17" wheels, lots of cargo space, comfortable to sit in and drive. I'm 6'4" and don't feel cramped. Great car for the children with integrated booster seats and third seat. Good fuel mileage -- average 27.5 combining highway, city, over hill and dale. Mechanically very sound. When started, engine revs to about 1500 rpm for about 10 seconds before decreasing to normal idle of about 700 rpm -- told this was to warm engine faster to improve emissions.
Kept me safe
I've owned three Volvos. I just had an accident in my 2005 and it kept me safe! Air bags deployed and car was totaled, but I remained safe. I am now shopping around for another v70. Can't say enough about the 2004 and 2005. Attractive but solid!
120K still drives as new and looks great a great car
I have my 2005 since purchased almost new as a loaner with a 2K on the odo. It is my daily driver kids to school and to work and road miles. I drive more than average abut 25K a year. There have been no major maintenance issues, I did replace a/c at 100k live in FL runs 24/7 here. I had a g tires, brakes, fluids changes and (timing belt at 105K). Dealer service can be expensive but you should follow the maintenance schedule and make sure the last owner did if you are buying high mileage. The vehicle still rock solid gets 25 MPG. Still has a top speed of 130 mph, so those SUV's might pass you with 400 hp but know this the V70 is faster than all of them they are ltd. to 110 :).
A truly great car!!!
This is our 3rd Volvo. We had over a quarter of a million miles on our 1st Volvo (270,000 miles) and it ran perfectly when we sold it. We drove our 2nd Volvo over 18 years. When we traded it in on this 2005 model, the older Volvo ran just as well as the day we drove it off of the showroom floor 18 years ago. This new 2005 V70 is the best of the 3. It's a stylish wagon with lots of power (much more than we've had in the past). It handles superbly. Exceptional fuel mileage (34mpg highway) and just has a very solid feel to it when you drive it. We especially like the smooth ride. Our children like the extra room and comfort of the rear seat area.
Sponsored cars related to the V70
Related Used 2005 Volvo V70 Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner