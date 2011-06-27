Used 2005 Volvo V70 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Excellent all-round wagon dsensing , 12/20/2008 20 of 20 people found this review helpful We bought our '05 V70 from a friend who had put 93K business miles on it. All services done at Volvo dealer & all records present, two repairs & neither mechanical/automotive. Its Consumer Reports' reliability ratings are actually higher than our son's Infiniti! Standard engine has all the power we need for a wagon. V70 was based on the S80 platform, so much more back seat room than my '05 S60. Great hauling room in back; if you don't want a SUV but need that, this car is for you. Front seats are best in the world, bar none. Auto-wipers are great! 3-position memory seat is great since my wife & daughter & I drive it. Maintenance not expensive if you have a good non-Volvo shop (we do). Report Abuse

Serves many different needs comfortably Vince , 04/22/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is our second Volvo and we've been pleased with both. More nimble handling than expected with the 17" wheels, lots of cargo space, comfortable to sit in and drive. I'm 6'4" and don't feel cramped. Great car for the children with integrated booster seats and third seat. Good fuel mileage -- average 27.5 combining highway, city, over hill and dale. Mechanically very sound. When started, engine revs to about 1500 rpm for about 10 seconds before decreasing to normal idle of about 700 rpm -- told this was to warm engine faster to improve emissions. Report Abuse

Kept me safe Francisca , 08/06/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I've owned three Volvos. I just had an accident in my 2005 and it kept me safe! Air bags deployed and car was totaled, but I remained safe. I am now shopping around for another v70. Can't say enough about the 2004 and 2005. Attractive but solid! Report Abuse

120K still drives as new and looks great a great car rmo3 , 10/10/2011 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have my 2005 since purchased almost new as a loaner with a 2K on the odo. It is my daily driver kids to school and to work and road miles. I drive more than average abut 25K a year. There have been no major maintenance issues, I did replace a/c at 100k live in FL runs 24/7 here. I had a g tires, brakes, fluids changes and (timing belt at 105K). Dealer service can be expensive but you should follow the maintenance schedule and make sure the last owner did if you are buying high mileage. The vehicle still rock solid gets 25 MPG. Still has a top speed of 130 mph, so those SUV's might pass you with 400 hp but know this the V70 is faster than all of them they are ltd. to 110 :). Report Abuse