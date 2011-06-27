Used 2018 Volvo V60 Consumer Reviews
I love my V60
Three months ago I traded my 2017 V60 RDesign for a brand new V90 Cross Country and two weeks ago I traded the V90 CC back for my old V60 which luckily it had not sold! I should make clear that the V90 Cross Country is a beautiful car, like all new current Volvos; however, the newer volvos and of course in that V90, they have this iPad looking touch screen in the console where EVERYTHING is controled and accessed and in my honest opinion, it needs refinement. I had a lot of issues with it not working properly and made the driving experience annoying. I hope Volvo fixes the slow and finnicky touch screen so it works properly, until then i will enjoy the good old, reliable, beautiful and supremely comfortable V60 until it dies.
Awesome
Totally pleased. Even though it’s an outgoing model, Polestar is a very unique blend of comfortable performance car and exclusivity while flying under the radar. Very pleased. Fun to drive.
Volvo V-60 Polestar a real sleeper
Nav voice command interface could be better and have an address book feature.
Love it!!
Really a nice car. Seats move several directions so the back can be flat. I like it.
