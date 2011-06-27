Used 2018 Volvo V60 Consumer Reviews

Jose , 03/31/2019 T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

Three months ago I traded my 2017 V60 RDesign for a brand new V90 Cross Country and two weeks ago I traded the V90 CC back for my old V60 which luckily it had not sold! I should make clear that the V90 Cross Country is a beautiful car, like all new current Volvos; however, the newer volvos and of course in that V90, they have this iPad looking touch screen in the console where EVERYTHING is controled and accessed and in my honest opinion, it needs refinement. I had a lot of issues with it not working properly and made the driving experience annoying. I hope Volvo fixes the slow and finnicky touch screen so it works properly, until then i will enjoy the good old, reliable, beautiful and supremely comfortable V60 until it dies.