  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V60
  4. Used 2018 Volvo V60
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Volvo V60 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 V60
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all V60s for sale
List Price
$19,500
Used V60 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I love my V60

Jose, 03/31/2019
T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Three months ago I traded my 2017 V60 RDesign for a brand new V90 Cross Country and two weeks ago I traded the V90 CC back for my old V60 which luckily it had not sold! I should make clear that the V90 Cross Country is a beautiful car, like all new current Volvos; however, the newer volvos and of course in that V90, they have this iPad looking touch screen in the console where EVERYTHING is controled and accessed and in my honest opinion, it needs refinement. I had a lot of issues with it not working properly and made the driving experience annoying. I hope Volvo fixes the slow and finnicky touch screen so it works properly, until then i will enjoy the good old, reliable, beautiful and supremely comfortable V60 until it dies.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Awesome

CP35, 11/18/2018
Polestar 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Totally pleased. Even though it’s an outgoing model, Polestar is a very unique blend of comfortable performance car and exclusivity while flying under the radar. Very pleased. Fun to drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Volvo V-60 Polestar a real sleeper

milt davis, 02/17/2018
Polestar 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

Nav voice command interface could be better and have an address book feature.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Love it!!

JC, 05/30/2019
T5 Dynamic 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Really a nice car. Seats move several directions so the back can be flat. I like it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all V60s for sale

Related Used 2018 Volvo V60 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles