Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country Wagon Consumer Reviews

Love this car Dennis McG , 11/25/2018 T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I had a 2010 Volvo XC70 and wanted a smaller, more fuel efficient and practical vehicle with the latest in safety features and that's what it has. Plus it has 4-wheel drive and slightly higher ground clearance making it easy to get in and out of vehicle. Storage is just fine for the 2 of us and out 2 standard poodles Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

v90 cross country and t6...first impression. Steve , 06/09/2019 T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful great vehicle and its appearance is incredible!! I've owned pick-ups for the past 20 years. Smooth ride, quiet cabin...even with moon roof open. fit and finish is exceptional. acceleration is far better than I expected from a 4 cylinder (T6). I thought the "assist" technologies would be annoying...they are not...yet. the only shortcoming ive found is entering and exiting the drivers cabin. the footwell is deep and the rear door pillar makes for and awkward exit.. the stereo is very good and its not the harmon karden or b/w system. i'm very happy with the vehicle Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Good Cruising Car G Daddy , 08/08/2019 T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car does everything well but is not great at any one thing other than great seat comfort. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The heart of a sports car. Valley Girl , 03/06/2020 T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is one snappy little car with lots of zip and safety features galore. Holds the road nicely, corners well, and good cargo space. It's a good, not a boat of a car, that doesn't seem like a "wagon." Report Abuse