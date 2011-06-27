  1. Home
Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country Wagon Consumer Reviews

4.7
7 reviews
Love this car

Dennis McG, 11/25/2018
T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I had a 2010 Volvo XC70 and wanted a smaller, more fuel efficient and practical vehicle with the latest in safety features and that's what it has. Plus it has 4-wheel drive and slightly higher ground clearance making it easy to get in and out of vehicle. Storage is just fine for the 2 of us and out 2 standard poodles

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
v90 cross country and t6...first impression.

Steve, 06/09/2019
T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

great vehicle and its appearance is incredible!! I've owned pick-ups for the past 20 years. Smooth ride, quiet cabin...even with moon roof open. fit and finish is exceptional. acceleration is far better than I expected from a 4 cylinder (T6). I thought the "assist" technologies would be annoying...they are not...yet. the only shortcoming ive found is entering and exiting the drivers cabin. the footwell is deep and the rear door pillar makes for and awkward exit.. the stereo is very good and its not the harmon karden or b/w system. i'm very happy with the vehicle

Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Good Cruising Car

G Daddy, 08/08/2019
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car does everything well but is not great at any one thing other than great seat comfort.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The heart of a sports car.

Valley Girl, 03/06/2020
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is one snappy little car with lots of zip and safety features galore. Holds the road nicely, corners well, and good cargo space. It's a good, not a boat of a car, that doesn't seem like a "wagon."

Great car for a trip!

MWoodburn, 05/23/2020
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I like that this vehicle sits up a little higher than a regular sedan but not as high as some SUVs. Easy to get in and out of. It's very comfortable for road trips plus plenty of stowage area in the back for luggage, etc. The back row of seats is very easy to flip down if you need a little extra hauling room. The ride is firmer than some but I definitely feel safe in it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
