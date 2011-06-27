Used 2016 Volvo S80 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Just What I Wanted! J Hopper , 06/30/2016 T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I transitioned from a 2015 Volvo XC60 to this 2016 Volvo S80 Sedan and I'm so glad I did. Almost the same engine as the XC60 (except no supercharger - just the turbocharger) - but the S80 seems lighter and faster. I really enjoy the quiet cabin and the way the controls are laid out. There is a smallish-7 inch screen in the center of the dash for Navigation which is good - not distracting, just helpful. The Bluetooth works great - the stereo sounds wonderful. Nice, smooth drive and although others have said this is a 'boring car' - I find it just a pleasure to drive. No drama - just a well thought out, luxury car. And - at least 10-15K less expensive than a comparable BMW or MBZ. The best 5 star crash safety ratings too! The only 'minor' issue is that I know these cars lose value quickly - which makes them an absolute STEAL of a used car. I plan to keep this car for at least 5 years so no worries about that for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Highway Cruiser Maxwell , 12/10/2016 T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car used as a certified vehicle from a Volvo dealer. I am a heavy interstate highway traveler and I put approximately 40,000 miles per year on a car. I have owned Chevrolet, Acura, BMW, VW, Ford, Honda, Toyota, and Lexus vehicles over the past 20 years and have used all in the course of my business. I was attracted to the 2016 Volvo S80 due to its extensive safety features, however, I can honestly say that it is the best highway car I have ever owned. Specifically, it tracks down the road like it is on rails, it has the most comfortable front seat I have ever sat in (still comfortable after a all day 8-hour drive), and it gets good gas mileage (about 35 to 37 miles per gallon when traveling on the interstate at 65 to 75 mph). The adaptive cruise control and blind spot warning systems are also extremely useful highway features for me. The adaptive dual xenon headlights are the best I have every experienced for nighttime driving. To say that I am pleased with this car would be a gross understatement and I would highly recommend it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

Great car...Would not hesitate buying another one! SF , 09/23/2016 T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful After getting in a pretty bad accident in my 2013 S-80 (where it was totaled) there was no question that I was going to buy another S-80. Couldn't believe how that car protected me during the accident but then again it is a Volvo. Although I thought I would really miss not having the T6 AWD engine, I feel the T5 is actually quicker with the turbo. In addition to the inscription I also have the technology package which is incredible. I was able to get one of the last 2016 models my dealer had and since the S90's were out was able to get it for below the Edmunds TMV. There is nothing I dislike about this car. As a side, would strongly recommend that you consider the overseas delivery if you have the time. I have done it several times in the past and would have done it again had it not been for the fact that I needed a car right away. It is fun, very easy and a great experience. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Miss my Subaru Jim Monteleone , 02/25/2017 T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I scratched the side of my 16 subaru legacy 3.6 R , I almost got an s 60 when i bought the legacy. i went back to volvo since the repair on the legacy to be done properly needed a door and quarter panel, it didn,t look too bad with touch up paint. The volvo dealer had an s80 program car with 11k on it and a CPO warranty for 89k and up to 6 yrs that they wanted to sell. They gave me a good value on the trade and the s80 was discounted heavily. The suby had a good ride, but a little too much road noise. The volvo has less road noise and a little less body roll in turns. I miss the all wheel drive and the eyesight system of the Suby. We haven,t any snow so I can,t compare, but the Suby was great in bad weather. The volvo is only front wheel drive. The volvo does have comfortable seats. I averaged 24 with the suby 6, so far i,m only gettin 25 in the s80 in mixed driving. Maybe I need to give this more time , I,ll update in 6 months. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value