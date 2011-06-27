Used 2014 Volvo S80 Sedan Consumer Reviews

marshall burlingame , 12/11/2016 T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

A terrific car; attractive exterior, elegant but not overstuffed interior; controls are logical and strategically placed; very good handling for a non-sports car, very stable; very good excelleration in passing mode (300 horsepower turbo with AWD); leather, wood and all other materials are high grade; and with all this, a reassuring and obvious focus on safety (backup camera, blind spot warning and many other safety features).