Used 2014 Volvo S80 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Volvo Verity
marshall burlingame, 12/11/2016
T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
A terrific car; attractive exterior, elegant but not overstuffed interior; controls are logical and strategically placed; very good handling for a non-sports car, very stable; very good excelleration in passing mode (300 horsepower turbo with AWD); leather, wood and all other materials are high grade; and with all this, a reassuring and obvious focus on safety (backup camera, blind spot warning and many other safety features).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nice and safe car
Ghali Mkabri, 02/08/2018
3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
Loved the auto brake system very efficient. Back seat is tight
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
