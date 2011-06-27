Used 2011 Volvo S80 Consumer Reviews

The S80 is best cruising on the highway. It is not a nimble car. The exterior design is traditional Volvo. T6 performance is more than adequate. Fuel Economy is fine. The interior design and quality is better than US/Japan, but not quite up to Mercedes/Audi standards. This car is 90% Mercedes at 80% of the price. The technology and safety offerings are stunning and they work very well. I recommend this car to anyone looking for understated luxury and high quality.

son_of_norway , 11/08/2011

5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I chose the Volvo S80 as I wanted a safe vehicle, with good styling, and performance. The features I had included were the blind spot information system, climate package, and parking assist. Having driven other "performance" cars the base 3.2 is more than enough. If you do live in a mountain region with snow consider the T6 as the front wheels do spin even with the DTSC system. The interior on the S80 puts the competition to shame as it is true wood and designed with incredible detail. I test drove the BMW 328, BMW 335, Acura TL for reference. After my previous experience I wouldn't recommend an Audi as even up to the model I recently owned they have many electrical problems.