Used 2001 Volvo S80 2.9 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 S80
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
electric and diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Length189.8 in.
Curb weight3682 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height57.2 in.
Wheel base109.9 in.
Width72.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • White
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Venetian Red Metallic
  • Platinum Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite Gray
  • Silver Granite
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Light Sand
Tires & Wheels
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
