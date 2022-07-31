2023 Volvo S60 Specs & Features

Most Popular B5 Ultimate Bright 4dr Sedan AWD 2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A

B5 Ultimate Bright 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $49,050 (Most Popular) B5 Ultimate Dark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $49,050 B5 Plus Dark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $46,300 B5 Core Black Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $45,250 B5 Plus Black Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $47,950 Recharge T8 Ultimate Bright 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) - $56,700 Recharge T8 Ultimate Dark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) - $56,700 Recharge T8 Plus Dark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) - $53,950 Recharge T8 Plus Black Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) - $55,600 B5 Ultimate Black Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $50,300 B5 Core Black Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $42,950 T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) - $68,050 B5 Plus Black Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $45,650 B5 Plus Dark 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $44,000 Recharge T8 Ultimate Black Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) - $57,950 Recharge T8 Core Black Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) - $52,900 B5 Core Dark 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $41,300 B5 Core Dark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $43,600 Recharge T8 Core Dark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) - $51,250 B5 Ultimate Black Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $48,000 B5 Ultimate Dark 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $46,750 B5 Ultimate Bright 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $46,750