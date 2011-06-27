Estimated values
2019 Volvo S60 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,402
|$34,887
|$39,164
|Clean
|$30,836
|$34,250
|$38,434
|Average
|$29,705
|$32,976
|$36,974
|Rough
|$28,574
|$31,701
|$35,514
Estimated values
2019 Volvo S60 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,837
|$34,259
|$38,460
|Clean
|$30,281
|$33,634
|$37,743
|Average
|$29,170
|$32,382
|$36,309
|Rough
|$28,059
|$31,131
|$34,875
Estimated values
2019 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,354
|$22,613
|$25,386
|Clean
|$19,987
|$22,200
|$24,912
|Average
|$19,254
|$21,374
|$23,966
|Rough
|$18,521
|$20,548
|$23,020
Estimated values
2019 Volvo S60 T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,884
|$25,424
|$28,541
|Clean
|$22,472
|$24,960
|$28,009
|Average
|$21,647
|$24,031
|$26,945
|Rough
|$20,823
|$23,102
|$25,881
Estimated values
2019 Volvo S60 T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,784
|$26,424
|$29,664
|Clean
|$23,356
|$25,941
|$29,111
|Average
|$22,499
|$24,976
|$28,005
|Rough
|$21,642
|$24,011
|$26,899
Estimated values
2019 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,118
|$26,795
|$30,081
|Clean
|$23,684
|$26,306
|$29,520
|Average
|$22,815
|$25,327
|$28,399
|Rough
|$21,946
|$24,348
|$27,277
Estimated values
2019 Volvo S60 T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,884
|$29,868
|$33,530
|Clean
|$26,399
|$29,322
|$32,905
|Average
|$25,431
|$28,231
|$31,655
|Rough
|$24,462
|$27,140
|$30,405
Estimated values
2019 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,321
|$29,242
|$32,827
|Clean
|$25,846
|$28,708
|$32,215
|Average
|$24,898
|$27,640
|$30,991
|Rough
|$23,950
|$26,572
|$29,767