Used 2018 Volvo S60 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Very Good Car Ted V , 08/04/2017 T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I am on my third S60 and have loved them all. My first S60 I owned and sold it in 2015 because my wife insisted on me driving a car with all the safety improvements. This brings me to one of the very few problems with the S60 and that is resale value. Like so many other cars nowadays my near perfect car with normal mileage was worth less than 50% on a trade. However the up to date safety features prevented me from two serious accidents so it was worth it. The car drives great. The comfort, quality feel, gas mileage and all the features work great. The only reason I ever go back to my dealer is for recommended maintenance. What I like about the S60 is I never feel bored driving it. I recently leased an end of year 2017 because the incentives to turn my 2015 in early were so sensational it made sense to do it. For the first time I got the Inscription model with the platinum trim. The extra legroom in the rear seat answered another issue with my two previous S60s. This is the best version I have had yet. The car now comes with an automatic shade for the rear window and manual shades for the two rear passengers. These are great to keep the kids cooler. This is a very good car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Buy RBentin , 04/05/2018 T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful The vehicle I purchased has a few add-ons such as BLIS, heated seats, and 19-inch wheels. Being a baby-boomer having driven for many years I originally felt the safety technology would be an unnecessary distraction and possibly an outright annoyance, but having driven the vehicle only 2,600 miles I'm sold on it. The blind-spot and cross-traffic alerts are unobtrusive and the auto-brake tends to be in-sync with my own braking habits. The few times the auto-brake has engaged have been within a fraction of a second before applying the brake myself. The interior materials are high quality and the fit-and-form are excellent. Little extras such as the entry/exit lighting and theater lighting while driving are nice touches that add to the luxury feel of the vehicle, as do the soft-touch premium leather seats. For audio buffs (as I am), the Harman-Kardon audio system is fantastic. While acceleration is strong and smooth when getting heavy on the accelerator the 8-speed transmission is a little disappointing on the lower end of the RPM scale. Under modest acceleration the transmission shifts prematurely (in my opinion) and gives the impression of "lugging" the engine. Accelerating somewhat strongly to avoid the feel of "lugging" the engine has thus far produced an average city/highway MPG of 31.4, which is all-the-more impressive being a "green" engine. The 19-inch diamond-cut wheels look great and provide excellent handling with little additional road noise but do enhance the impact of bumps and rough road surfaces, a price I was willing to pay for the great handling. Overall I would highly recommend the S60. Feature-for-feature and dollar-for-dollar the S60 is a wise and enjoyable alternative to a pricier Mercedes, BMW, or Audi. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value