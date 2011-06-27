Used 2016 Volvo S60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
S60 Sedan
T6 Drive-E R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,398*
Total Cash Price
$18,077
T6 Drive-E R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,947*
Total Cash Price
$24,281
T5 Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,609*
Total Cash Price
$24,989
T5 Cross Country Platinum Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,362*
Total Cash Price
$24,458
T5 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,230*
Total Cash Price
$18,432
T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,272*
Total Cash Price
$25,698
T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,567*
Total Cash Price
$17,723
T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,971*
Total Cash Price
$20,027
T6 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,543*
Total Cash Price
$21,977
T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,567*
Total Cash Price
$17,723
T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,465*
Total Cash Price
$21,090
T5 Drive-E Inscription Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,868*
Total Cash Price
$23,394
T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,037*
Total Cash Price
$23,040
T5 Inscription Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,543*
Total Cash Price
$21,977
T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,061*
Total Cash Price
$18,786
S60 T6 Polestar
T6 Polestar 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,127*
Total Cash Price
$21,799
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S60 Sedan T6 Drive-E R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$930
|$959
|$4,522
|Maintenance
|$2,274
|$1,370
|$1,028
|$350
|$2,850
|$7,871
|Repairs
|$1,084
|$1,159
|$1,248
|$1,343
|$1,445
|$6,280
|Taxes & Fees
|$988
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,156
|Financing
|$972
|$782
|$578
|$362
|$131
|$2,825
|Depreciation
|$5,005
|$2,243
|$1,916
|$1,633
|$1,393
|$12,190
|Fuel
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$7,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,598
|$7,939
|$7,226
|$6,215
|$8,421
|$42,398
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S60 Sedan T6 Drive-E R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,144
|$1,178
|$1,214
|$1,249
|$1,288
|$6,073
|Maintenance
|$3,054
|$1,840
|$1,381
|$470
|$3,828
|$10,572
|Repairs
|$1,456
|$1,556
|$1,677
|$1,804
|$1,941
|$8,435
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,328
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,552
|Financing
|$1,306
|$1,051
|$777
|$486
|$175
|$3,795
|Depreciation
|$6,723
|$3,013
|$2,573
|$2,193
|$1,871
|$16,373
|Fuel
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$2,151
|$10,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,921
|$10,663
|$9,705
|$8,347
|$11,311
|$56,947
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S60 Sedan T5 Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$6,251
|Maintenance
|$3,143
|$1,894
|$1,421
|$484
|$3,940
|$10,881
|Repairs
|$1,499
|$1,602
|$1,726
|$1,857
|$1,998
|$8,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,366
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,598
|Financing
|$1,344
|$1,081
|$799
|$501
|$180
|$3,906
|Depreciation
|$6,919
|$3,101
|$2,648
|$2,257
|$1,926
|$16,851
|Fuel
|$1,967
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$2,149
|$2,214
|$10,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,415
|$10,974
|$9,988
|$8,591
|$11,641
|$58,609
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S60 Sedan T5 Cross Country Platinum Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,259
|$1,297
|$6,118
|Maintenance
|$3,076
|$1,853
|$1,391
|$473
|$3,856
|$10,649
|Repairs
|$1,467
|$1,568
|$1,689
|$1,817
|$1,955
|$8,497
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,337
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,564
|Financing
|$1,315
|$1,058
|$782
|$490
|$177
|$3,823
|Depreciation
|$6,772
|$3,035
|$2,592
|$2,209
|$1,885
|$16,492
|Fuel
|$1,925
|$1,983
|$2,042
|$2,103
|$2,167
|$10,220
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,044
|$10,741
|$9,776
|$8,408
|$11,393
|$57,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S60 Sedan T5 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$978
|$4,610
|Maintenance
|$2,318
|$1,397
|$1,048
|$357
|$2,906
|$8,026
|Repairs
|$1,106
|$1,181
|$1,273
|$1,370
|$1,474
|$6,403
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,008
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,178
|Financing
|$991
|$798
|$590
|$369
|$133
|$2,881
|Depreciation
|$5,103
|$2,287
|$1,953
|$1,665
|$1,421
|$12,429
|Fuel
|$1,451
|$1,494
|$1,539
|$1,585
|$1,633
|$7,702
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,845
|$8,094
|$7,367
|$6,337
|$8,586
|$43,230
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S60 Sedan T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$6,428
|Maintenance
|$3,232
|$1,947
|$1,462
|$497
|$4,051
|$11,190
|Repairs
|$1,541
|$1,647
|$1,775
|$1,910
|$2,055
|$8,928
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,405
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,643
|Financing
|$1,382
|$1,112
|$822
|$515
|$186
|$4,017
|Depreciation
|$7,115
|$3,189
|$2,723
|$2,321
|$1,981
|$17,329
|Fuel
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,146
|$2,210
|$2,277
|$10,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,909
|$11,285
|$10,272
|$8,835
|$11,971
|$60,272
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S60 Sedan T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$912
|$940
|$4,433
|Maintenance
|$2,229
|$1,343
|$1,008
|$343
|$2,794
|$7,717
|Repairs
|$1,063
|$1,136
|$1,224
|$1,317
|$1,417
|$6,157
|Taxes & Fees
|$969
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,133
|Financing
|$953
|$767
|$567
|$355
|$128
|$2,770
|Depreciation
|$4,907
|$2,199
|$1,878
|$1,601
|$1,366
|$11,951
|Fuel
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$7,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,351
|$7,783
|$7,084
|$6,093
|$8,256
|$41,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S60 Sedan T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$5,009
|Maintenance
|$2,519
|$1,518
|$1,139
|$388
|$3,157
|$8,720
|Repairs
|$1,201
|$1,284
|$1,383
|$1,488
|$1,601
|$6,957
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,095
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,280
|Financing
|$1,077
|$867
|$641
|$401
|$145
|$3,130
|Depreciation
|$5,545
|$2,485
|$2,122
|$1,809
|$1,544
|$13,505
|Fuel
|$1,576
|$1,624
|$1,672
|$1,722
|$1,774
|$8,369
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,957
|$8,795
|$8,005
|$6,885
|$9,329
|$46,971
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S60 Sedan T6 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,099
|$1,131
|$1,166
|$5,497
|Maintenance
|$2,764
|$1,665
|$1,250
|$425
|$3,465
|$9,569
|Repairs
|$1,318
|$1,409
|$1,518
|$1,633
|$1,757
|$7,635
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,202
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,405
|Financing
|$1,182
|$951
|$703
|$440
|$159
|$3,435
|Depreciation
|$6,085
|$2,727
|$2,329
|$1,985
|$1,694
|$14,819
|Fuel
|$1,730
|$1,782
|$1,835
|$1,890
|$1,947
|$9,183
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,315
|$9,651
|$8,784
|$7,555
|$10,237
|$51,543
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S60 Sedan T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$912
|$940
|$4,433
|Maintenance
|$2,229
|$1,343
|$1,008
|$343
|$2,794
|$7,717
|Repairs
|$1,063
|$1,136
|$1,224
|$1,317
|$1,417
|$6,157
|Taxes & Fees
|$969
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,133
|Financing
|$953
|$767
|$567
|$355
|$128
|$2,770
|Depreciation
|$4,907
|$2,199
|$1,878
|$1,601
|$1,366
|$11,951
|Fuel
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$7,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,351
|$7,783
|$7,084
|$6,093
|$8,256
|$41,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S60 Sedan T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,119
|$5,275
|Maintenance
|$2,653
|$1,598
|$1,200
|$408
|$3,325
|$9,183
|Repairs
|$1,265
|$1,352
|$1,457
|$1,567
|$1,686
|$7,327
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,153
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,348
|Financing
|$1,134
|$913
|$675
|$422
|$152
|$3,296
|Depreciation
|$5,839
|$2,617
|$2,235
|$1,905
|$1,626
|$14,222
|Fuel
|$1,660
|$1,710
|$1,761
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$8,813
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,698
|$9,262
|$8,430
|$7,251
|$9,825
|$49,465
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S60 Sedan T5 Drive-E Inscription Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,852
|Maintenance
|$2,942
|$1,773
|$1,331
|$453
|$3,688
|$10,186
|Repairs
|$1,403
|$1,500
|$1,616
|$1,738
|$1,870
|$8,127
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,279
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,496
|Financing
|$1,258
|$1,012
|$748
|$469
|$169
|$3,656
|Depreciation
|$6,477
|$2,903
|$2,479
|$2,113
|$1,803
|$15,775
|Fuel
|$1,841
|$1,897
|$1,954
|$2,012
|$2,072
|$9,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,303
|$10,274
|$9,351
|$8,043
|$10,898
|$54,868
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S60 Sedan T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$5,763
|Maintenance
|$2,898
|$1,746
|$1,310
|$446
|$3,632
|$10,032
|Repairs
|$1,382
|$1,477
|$1,591
|$1,712
|$1,842
|$8,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,260
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,473
|Financing
|$1,239
|$997
|$737
|$462
|$166
|$3,601
|Depreciation
|$6,379
|$2,859
|$2,441
|$2,081
|$1,776
|$15,536
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,041
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,056
|$10,118
|$9,209
|$7,921
|$10,733
|$54,037
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S60 Sedan T5 Inscription Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,099
|$1,131
|$1,166
|$5,497
|Maintenance
|$2,764
|$1,665
|$1,250
|$425
|$3,465
|$9,569
|Repairs
|$1,318
|$1,409
|$1,518
|$1,633
|$1,757
|$7,635
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,202
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,405
|Financing
|$1,182
|$951
|$703
|$440
|$159
|$3,435
|Depreciation
|$6,085
|$2,727
|$2,329
|$1,985
|$1,694
|$14,819
|Fuel
|$1,730
|$1,782
|$1,835
|$1,890
|$1,947
|$9,183
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,315
|$9,651
|$8,784
|$7,555
|$10,237
|$51,543
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S60 Sedan T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$885
|$912
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$4,699
|Maintenance
|$2,363
|$1,424
|$1,068
|$364
|$2,962
|$8,180
|Repairs
|$1,127
|$1,204
|$1,297
|$1,396
|$1,502
|$6,526
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,027
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,201
|Financing
|$1,010
|$813
|$601
|$376
|$136
|$2,936
|Depreciation
|$5,201
|$2,331
|$1,991
|$1,697
|$1,448
|$12,668
|Fuel
|$1,479
|$1,523
|$1,569
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$7,850
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,092
|$8,250
|$7,509
|$6,459
|$8,751
|$44,061
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S60 T6 Polestar T6 Polestar 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$5,453
|Maintenance
|$2,742
|$1,652
|$1,240
|$422
|$3,437
|$9,492
|Repairs
|$1,307
|$1,397
|$1,506
|$1,620
|$1,743
|$7,573
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,192
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,394
|Financing
|$1,172
|$943
|$697
|$437
|$157
|$3,407
|Depreciation
|$6,036
|$2,705
|$2,310
|$1,969
|$1,680
|$14,700
|Fuel
|$1,716
|$1,768
|$1,820
|$1,875
|$1,931
|$9,109
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,192
|$9,573
|$8,713
|$7,494
|$10,155
|$51,127
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 S60
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Volvo S60 in Virginia is:not available
