  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S60
  4. Used 2016 Volvo S60
  5. Cost to Own

Used 2016 Volvo S60 Cost to Own

More about the 2016 S60

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

S60 Sedan

T6 Drive-E R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

True Cost to Own

$42,398*

Total Cash Price

$18,077

T6 Drive-E R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

True Cost to Own

$56,947*

Total Cash Price

$24,281

T5 Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$58,609*

Total Cash Price

$24,989

T5 Cross Country Platinum Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$57,362*

Total Cash Price

$24,458

T5 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$43,230*

Total Cash Price

$18,432

T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

True Cost to Own

$60,272*

Total Cash Price

$25,698

T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$41,567*

Total Cash Price

$17,723

T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$46,971*

Total Cash Price

$20,027

T6 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

True Cost to Own

$51,543*

Total Cash Price

$21,977

T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$41,567*

Total Cash Price

$17,723

T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$49,465*

Total Cash Price

$21,090

T5 Drive-E Inscription Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$54,868*

Total Cash Price

$23,394

T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,037*

Total Cash Price

$23,040

T5 Inscription Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$51,543*

Total Cash Price

$21,977

T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$44,061*

Total Cash Price

$18,786

S60 T6 Polestar

T6 Polestar 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$51,127*

Total Cash Price

$21,799

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 S60 Sedan T6 Drive-E R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$852$877$904$930$959$4,522
Maintenance$2,274$1,370$1,028$350$2,850$7,871
Repairs$1,084$1,159$1,248$1,343$1,445$6,280
Taxes & Fees$988$42$42$42$42$1,156
Financing$972$782$578$362$131$2,825
Depreciation$5,005$2,243$1,916$1,633$1,393$12,190
Fuel$1,423$1,466$1,510$1,554$1,601$7,554
True Cost to Own®$12,598$7,939$7,226$6,215$8,421$42,398

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 S60 Sedan T6 Drive-E R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,144$1,178$1,214$1,249$1,288$6,073
Maintenance$3,054$1,840$1,381$470$3,828$10,572
Repairs$1,456$1,556$1,677$1,804$1,941$8,435
Taxes & Fees$1,328$56$56$56$56$1,552
Financing$1,306$1,051$777$486$175$3,795
Depreciation$6,723$3,013$2,573$2,193$1,871$16,373
Fuel$1,911$1,969$2,028$2,088$2,151$10,146
True Cost to Own®$16,921$10,663$9,705$8,347$11,311$56,947

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 S60 Sedan T5 Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,177$1,213$1,249$1,286$1,325$6,251
Maintenance$3,143$1,894$1,421$484$3,940$10,881
Repairs$1,499$1,602$1,726$1,857$1,998$8,681
Taxes & Fees$1,366$58$58$58$58$1,598
Financing$1,344$1,081$799$501$180$3,906
Depreciation$6,919$3,101$2,648$2,257$1,926$16,851
Fuel$1,967$2,026$2,087$2,149$2,214$10,442
True Cost to Own®$17,415$10,974$9,988$8,591$11,641$58,609

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 S60 Sedan T5 Cross Country Platinum Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,152$1,187$1,223$1,259$1,297$6,118
Maintenance$3,076$1,853$1,391$473$3,856$10,649
Repairs$1,467$1,568$1,689$1,817$1,955$8,497
Taxes & Fees$1,337$57$57$57$57$1,564
Financing$1,315$1,058$782$490$177$3,823
Depreciation$6,772$3,035$2,592$2,209$1,885$16,492
Fuel$1,925$1,983$2,042$2,103$2,167$10,220
True Cost to Own®$17,044$10,741$9,776$8,408$11,393$57,362

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 S60 Sedan T5 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$868$894$921$948$978$4,610
Maintenance$2,318$1,397$1,048$357$2,906$8,026
Repairs$1,106$1,181$1,273$1,370$1,474$6,403
Taxes & Fees$1,008$43$43$43$43$1,178
Financing$991$798$590$369$133$2,881
Depreciation$5,103$2,287$1,953$1,665$1,421$12,429
Fuel$1,451$1,494$1,539$1,585$1,633$7,702
True Cost to Own®$12,845$8,094$7,367$6,337$8,586$43,230

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 S60 Sedan T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,211$1,247$1,285$1,322$1,363$6,428
Maintenance$3,232$1,947$1,462$497$4,051$11,190
Repairs$1,541$1,647$1,775$1,910$2,055$8,928
Taxes & Fees$1,405$59$59$59$59$1,643
Financing$1,382$1,112$822$515$186$4,017
Depreciation$7,115$3,189$2,723$2,321$1,981$17,329
Fuel$2,023$2,084$2,146$2,210$2,277$10,739
True Cost to Own®$17,909$11,285$10,272$8,835$11,971$60,272

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 S60 Sedan T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$835$860$886$912$940$4,433
Maintenance$2,229$1,343$1,008$343$2,794$7,717
Repairs$1,063$1,136$1,224$1,317$1,417$6,157
Taxes & Fees$969$41$41$41$41$1,133
Financing$953$767$567$355$128$2,770
Depreciation$4,907$2,199$1,878$1,601$1,366$11,951
Fuel$1,395$1,437$1,480$1,524$1,570$7,406
True Cost to Own®$12,351$7,783$7,084$6,093$8,256$41,567

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 S60 Sedan T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$944$972$1,001$1,031$1,062$5,009
Maintenance$2,519$1,518$1,139$388$3,157$8,720
Repairs$1,201$1,284$1,383$1,488$1,601$6,957
Taxes & Fees$1,095$46$46$46$46$1,280
Financing$1,077$867$641$401$145$3,130
Depreciation$5,545$2,485$2,122$1,809$1,544$13,505
Fuel$1,576$1,624$1,672$1,722$1,774$8,369
True Cost to Own®$13,957$8,795$8,005$6,885$9,329$46,971

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 S60 Sedan T6 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,035$1,066$1,099$1,131$1,166$5,497
Maintenance$2,764$1,665$1,250$425$3,465$9,569
Repairs$1,318$1,409$1,518$1,633$1,757$7,635
Taxes & Fees$1,202$51$51$51$51$1,405
Financing$1,182$951$703$440$159$3,435
Depreciation$6,085$2,727$2,329$1,985$1,694$14,819
Fuel$1,730$1,782$1,835$1,890$1,947$9,183
True Cost to Own®$15,315$9,651$8,784$7,555$10,237$51,543
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$11,951

Taxes & Fees

$1,133

Financing

$2,770

Fuel

$7,406

Insurance

$4,433

Repairs

$6,157

Maintenance

$7,717

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 S60 Sedan T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$835$860$886$912$940$4,433
Maintenance$2,229$1,343$1,008$343$2,794$7,717
Repairs$1,063$1,136$1,224$1,317$1,417$6,157
Taxes & Fees$969$41$41$41$41$1,133
Financing$953$767$567$355$128$2,770
Depreciation$4,907$2,199$1,878$1,601$1,366$11,951
Fuel$1,395$1,437$1,480$1,524$1,570$7,406
True Cost to Own®$12,351$7,783$7,084$6,093$8,256$41,567

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 S60 Sedan T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$994$1,023$1,054$1,085$1,119$5,275
Maintenance$2,653$1,598$1,200$408$3,325$9,183
Repairs$1,265$1,352$1,457$1,567$1,686$7,327
Taxes & Fees$1,153$49$49$49$49$1,348
Financing$1,134$913$675$422$152$3,296
Depreciation$5,839$2,617$2,235$1,905$1,626$14,222
Fuel$1,660$1,710$1,761$1,814$1,868$8,813
True Cost to Own®$14,698$9,262$8,430$7,251$9,825$49,465

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 S60 Sedan T5 Drive-E Inscription Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,102$1,135$1,170$1,204$1,241$5,852
Maintenance$2,942$1,773$1,331$453$3,688$10,186
Repairs$1,403$1,500$1,616$1,738$1,870$8,127
Taxes & Fees$1,279$54$54$54$54$1,496
Financing$1,258$1,012$748$469$169$3,656
Depreciation$6,477$2,903$2,479$2,113$1,803$15,775
Fuel$1,841$1,897$1,954$2,012$2,072$9,776
True Cost to Own®$16,303$10,274$9,351$8,043$10,898$54,868

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 S60 Sedan T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,086$1,118$1,152$1,186$1,222$5,763
Maintenance$2,898$1,746$1,310$446$3,632$10,032
Repairs$1,382$1,477$1,591$1,712$1,842$8,004
Taxes & Fees$1,260$53$53$53$53$1,473
Financing$1,239$997$737$462$166$3,601
Depreciation$6,379$2,859$2,441$2,081$1,776$15,536
Fuel$1,814$1,868$1,924$1,981$2,041$9,628
True Cost to Own®$16,056$10,118$9,209$7,921$10,733$54,037

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 S60 Sedan T5 Inscription Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,035$1,066$1,099$1,131$1,166$5,497
Maintenance$2,764$1,665$1,250$425$3,465$9,569
Repairs$1,318$1,409$1,518$1,633$1,757$7,635
Taxes & Fees$1,202$51$51$51$51$1,405
Financing$1,182$951$703$440$159$3,435
Depreciation$6,085$2,727$2,329$1,985$1,694$14,819
Fuel$1,730$1,782$1,835$1,890$1,947$9,183
True Cost to Own®$15,315$9,651$8,784$7,555$10,237$51,543

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 S60 Sedan T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$885$912$939$967$996$4,699
Maintenance$2,363$1,424$1,068$364$2,962$8,180
Repairs$1,127$1,204$1,297$1,396$1,502$6,526
Taxes & Fees$1,027$43$43$43$43$1,201
Financing$1,010$813$601$376$136$2,936
Depreciation$5,201$2,331$1,991$1,697$1,448$12,668
Fuel$1,479$1,523$1,569$1,615$1,664$7,850
True Cost to Own®$13,092$8,250$7,509$6,459$8,751$44,061

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 S60 T6 Polestar T6 Polestar 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,027$1,058$1,090$1,122$1,156$5,453
Maintenance$2,742$1,652$1,240$422$3,437$9,492
Repairs$1,307$1,397$1,506$1,620$1,743$7,573
Taxes & Fees$1,192$50$50$50$50$1,394
Financing$1,172$943$697$437$157$3,407
Depreciation$6,036$2,705$2,310$1,969$1,680$14,700
Fuel$1,716$1,768$1,820$1,875$1,931$9,109
True Cost to Own®$15,192$9,573$8,713$7,494$10,155$51,127

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2016 S60

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Volvo S60 in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related Used 2016 Volvo S60 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles