Used 2007 Volvo S60 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Shocked
The first car we test drove was a '07 S60, we both liked the car a lot but we had other cars to test drive. After test driving every 4 door salon on the market we came back to the Volvo, it was everything we wanted. Great performance, very comfortable, good fuel economy and of course being a Volvo very safe. After a month of ownership, well the negative is of course the back seat, if you are traveling with friends make sure the don't have legs, on the other hand if your like us and don't have to worry about people in the back seat then this is a car to look at. On the highway it is a fantastic cruiser, ranking right up there with my 500E. In short, test drive it, you may well be shocked.
Daughter's Volvo
My daughter was in a serious accident in my 2003 S-60. She was hit from behind by a truck while at a red light. The car was totaled she was fine. I leased a 2007 the next day and found it better than the 03, The turbo is very peppy the handling on the awd is excellent and the dtsc is great in wet weather. I would highly recommend this car. Fuel mileage is also very good on regular gas.
Been driving this car for 17 months
I have been driving my S60 AWD since July of 2007. I drive from northern New England to New York City and back every other week. This car has held up well. My fuel economy seems fine (I don't pay very close attention). The comfort of the seats has remained solid, the electronics still work fine, in short, everything is still in working order. It has handled very well in snow/sleet conditions, though I recommend engaging the W option when doing so. The trunk storage is pretty good, the rear seats, while comfortable, don't have a boatload of legroom for adults. When I got this I was considering the BMW 3 Series, the S60 and the Saab 9-3. I am still very happy I decided to get the S60.
Very solid entry level sedan
I recently purchased this vehicle as preowned and after reviewing other consumer reports and reviews, and I am very pleased with it so far. I agree with what other people have noted and it seems pretty accurate far as performance and drivability goes for most drivers like me ( everyday commute for BASIC entry level luxury sedan). It has very nice standard features as noted in specs and does seem utilitarian overall and not as sophisticated as a BMW or Lexus but it seems more functional and solid. I would highly recommend it for someone with kids or someone looking for value in a sedan with good standard features and known for safety.
Pleased So Far
Just purchased this auto after turning in a leased Mercedes C300. I loved that car so stepping down is going to be a bummer. However, I am pleased thus far about the Volvo. Good ride, though not sporty at all, and quality seats help it. I like the safety record and the reliability prospects for the car.
