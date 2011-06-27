Used 2006 Volvo S60 Sedan Consumer Reviews

10/10 Would buy again Grayson T , 07/07/2016 2.5T 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful This review is coming from a previous BMW 7 series owner. This car in short is reliable, safe, extremely comfortable, great on gas and more! I purchased this car at 163,000 miles. Right after i purchased the vehicle, i drove 12 hours straight, and i instantly noticed how comfortable the car is. The seats are great for long drives. It also is great on gas. Got 30 MPG on the highway doing about 80 most of the time, and about 24-26 MPG city. The stereo is amazing, i ussualy listen at hugh volumes and it handles it well. As far as overall reliability, it has been great! Only a few minor fixes. This car does have a few minor annoyances, like the wood steering wheel has started to crack at the top (just surface cracks), and there are a few rattles from the dash when small bumps are hit. Overall this car is amazing. It drives great, super easy steering, easy breaks, and it accelerates exceptionally. I would reccomend this car to anyone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

top notch ride john p , 12/06/2015 2.5T 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought my 2006 s60 2.5t new. I now have 134,300 on it and it still drives and looks new. Volvo interiors hold up incredibly well, the seats stay comfortable and all components stay in place. True quality. The cars is great to drive, has smooth power great handling and comfort. Anyone looking at a used 2006 will be surprised and satisfied especially with the price you can pick one up for. Just over 140,000 now, new tires, shocks and brakes. Feels just like new. Go to a Volvo dealer and just do some comparison shopping against any BMW, AUDI etc. Volvo will hold its own. I drive a t6 s80 now. Will give a review asap. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

So Far, So Good! beaner , 11/14/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We were looking for an AWD sedan to replace our 9 year old Honda Accord. We didn't care for Subaru at all. All the other AWD sedans we considered came equipped with low-profile wheel rims, which are big trouble on pothole- strewn roads & frost heaves. We had some concerns about Volvo reliability, having owned Hondas for 20 years, but after 28 months and 32k, this car has been a pleasure to own. The 5 cylinder, turbo-charged engine provides plenty of pep when we need it. We would buy another one in a heartbeat. Report Abuse

I cannot say enough about my S60 volvoowner , 07/23/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I researched vehicles for three months on here, reading all the reviews and several makes and models before I purchased my S60. I love the way it handles and have turned heads every where I drive. I traded a 2003 Jaguar and have owned three BMWs before this car. I can not say enough about the style, drive and ride. I feel very safe in my car. The back seat is small and low on comfort but this is my every day driver. I have an SUV for the family. The only problem I have noticed in the sound factor. I can hear the tires on the road if the radio is off. I had it checked twice and Volvo told me it was normal. Other than that I recommend this vehicle. Good luck shopping! Report Abuse