Used 2005 Volvo S60 R Consumer Reviews
Funnest car I've owned yet!
I am a 24 year old college grad that needed a car that had curb appeal, but performance! I owned a 2003 S60 2.5t AWD but had found this car being traded in by the last owner when I was changing the oil! It's my best purchase yet to date. I have the areo ground effects package with 18 inch rims. I did a few performance upgrades and tunes, so it's definitely not stock. I'm pushing 438 at all wheels however I have 487 torque! Runs 11 seconds all day long. Great sleeper!
Best Sport Sedan You Can Buy Under 10K
Fantastic performance and sound from the 300HP 5 cylinder. Very good reliability compared to other cars at this performance level. Insanely cheap compared to similar cars from other manufacturers. The Atacama leather option is really unique, and it ages well. Volvo is very good about using common parts between their car product lines (the timing belt kit fits pretty much every car they made for a 15 year run), so parts are readily available and cheap. It gets fantastic gas mileage (28 MPG highway on premium only). On the downside, the factory stereo is pretty awful (highly recommend upgrading to a quality aftermarket stereo), the paint on the body rails is not nearly as well done as the rest of the body, and the AWD system makes regular alignments a must (a recommend buying a lifetime alignment when you buy the car). The V70R wagon is pretty much the same car, but the highly-desirable 6 speed manual is far rarer in the wagon.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Mixed Bag
Excellent performance, though road noise is a bit excessive at times. 30,000 miles on the car and it's been in the shop five times for various repairs: electrical issues, switches failing, very harsh "buzz" on AM radio caused by poor shielding (still not resolved completely) AWD went out at 25K (acted like FWD only, no power to rear), all fixed under warranty but I expected better from a $40-45K car. On the upside, average mileage (combined city/hwy) has been 25.6 for 20,000 miles (nice!) and gets 32 Mpg on level highway (55-60 mph). Relatively comfortable for 3-hour per day commutes. Turning radius of the Queen Mary (good grief this thing is hard to get in a small space!).
The R model is a beautiful machine
I have always owned volvo's but never one this quite fun to drive. Love the acceleration and handling, it has been one head turner for me. I love the fact of it being a limited production and being the only S60R around my neighbourhood...makes it owning one more special!!!!
Going back to BMW
Never intended to buy a Volvo but wound up buying this one. I do like the acceleration. The brakes have already been replaced due to squeaking and are doing it again! Had to replace very expensive tires at 20,000 miles! Multi CD player skips and was replaced with another one that does the same thing. Back seat doesn't have any leg room when drivers seat is set at a comfortable setting for me at 5'8". Could maybe fit a baby car seat behind it as there is only about 3" between front and back seat. This car is next to impossible to park with its horrible turning radius! My husband's truck turns and parks much better than this tank!
