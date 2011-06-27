Used 2012 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Much more than I expected
We had originally wanted to get a VW EOS but when we discovered the C70 everything changed. A few days ago we took delivery at the factory in Sweden and put 800+ miles on the car in two days. We commented that at the end of each day we were not tired or stiff like in our previous cars. Yes the controls for the Nav, phone and temp take a little to get used to, but after the first day they were intuitive. We like the smooth power and shifting this car has. Back roads or Autobahn were equally smooth and enjoyable. We bought the U.S. model and will take it back to the states when we go. The navigation system is great. It notified us of trouble and detoured us well before the slow down.
Underappreicated!
I spent long time comparing hard top convertibles, and I remain struck the the lack of awareness/appreciation for the C70 - as it ended up being a no-brainer choice from my standpoint. Priced up to $10K less than German competitors, while offering equal/better interior space, trunk space, safety features, comfort, build quality, reliability and styling. The C70 does give up a bit to its competitors in terms of performance - but with the Polestar upgrade it is more powerful than a 328i, and hardly underpowered. It doesn't have the handling of a BMW or Audi, but still fun to run through twisty roads and rides more comfortably. Overall the C70 has more going for it and is a great value.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Don't own it out of Warranty
We enjoy the car but it is not reliable. This car driven by a housewife to from school shopping etc well maintained by dealer not abused in any way Original battery failed after a year. Warranty battery failed after 18 months. At 49K just before warranty expired rear suspension failed (stabilizer bars bushings etc. )_ Destroyed new tires. At 51k AC COMPRESSOR FAILED ONE THOUSAND MILES OUT OF WARRANTY. At 55k headliner suddenly and completely detached. At 60K Oxygen sensor failed. At 65k brake caliper leaked and needed replacement. At 72K car started shuddering....... left and right transaxles BOTH failed and needed to be replaced. At 80k hard top started leaking. At about 84K main seals failed very expensive $2K. This card was serviced on schedule and well taken care of and has been a money pit. I will NEVER buy a Volvo again. Anyone considering buying a used C70 BEWARE. UPDATE: At 94k the hardtop convertible deployment mechanism failed dealer estimated $2500 to repair. Certainly not from over use...I'd say we deployed the top a few times a month max. So now we no longer have a functioning convertible. Also the front headliner that THE DEALER replaced at 55k is slowly detaching in one corner. At this point we are just letting our 16 year old drive it to school as long as the AC holds up...I am assuming the turbo or the tranny will go next ugh and we will likely donate it to charity since it has virtually no trade in value and I'd have to be crazy to put any more money into this car. All this on a car that was bought new impeccably dealer maintained, and driven lightly. Mistake not to trade it in at the first sign of trouble but my wife just didn't want to part with her red convertible. To Volvo I say drop dead. I
- Reliability
Just OK
Bought this car brand new. Upgraded the turbo 5 with the dealer-installed Polestar software. HP jumped to 272. Really helped on the torque and acceleration on the Interstate. This car I thought I'd fall in love with; unfortunately not the case. The biggest issue was driver ergonomics. With the cruise control engaged, and time to spread out/relax....there was no where to go. Right leg hits the handbrake in the center console. Left leg hits hard aluminum on the interior door pull. Left forearm rests on hard plastic. Even had some cushions custom made which helped bit. But in the end just plain poor design. Another thing, pulling out in traffic. Front wheel drive, you had to pull out, turn, THEN accelerate. If you turned and accelerated, the car would chatter across the pavement. A bit disconcerting. Couple plusses. The front seats are GREAT. So are the brakes, This is NOT a sports car. The cornering is poor, noticeable rollover. No nav system. Stereo surprisingly good. Car spent more time at the dealership for little mess. Expected more for 44K.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Overpriced garbage!
This car is a horrible waste of time. I bought it because my other half fell in love with it and at the time I couldn't say no. Boy was I fool for that. This is the most boring car i've ever owned!!! I bought the car as a certified pre-owned and it had all the options, which was great, but all that didn't matter once I started having to drive it on a regular basis. The ride is somewhat smooth but you definitely don't feel like you are connected to the road when driving it. I got rid of my E46 BMW 325Ci w/sport package and OMG how I regret it! I am now driving the C70 as my daily driver and I absolutely HATE this car! It handles like runny dog crap! Way too much body roll and clumsy handling, it does not corner well at all, and good luck if you need to do a u-turn. The turning radius is TERRIBLE, don't expect to do a quick U-turn in this car, instead be prepared to do a three point turn every single time, which is absolutely PATHETIC! I have started calling this the Volvo Town Car because it handles like a granny-mobile even though it is a small car. The acceleration is sad and even with the Dealer optimized Polestar upgrade, which costs $1k dollars, it still lacks any real oomph other than making the tires chirp a little if you take off abruptly. The transmission is garbage and does not change gears appropriately for the situation at hand. It upshifts way too quickly even when you are trying to accelerate and get into freeway traffic. I tried using the manual mode a few times and found it utterly useless and very backwards compared to any other european automobile I have driven. At steady cruising speeds on the highway it gets craptastic fuel economy, averaging about 22MPG and even worse with inner city driving (16mpg at best). The suspension is vile, you end up feeling every single damn bump in the road as if you were driving a go-kart. Also the car rattles like crazy when you hit a bump, which is a sure sign of crappy build quality, my 10 year old BMW never suffered such rattles. Visibility is total s*** due to the horrible placement of the rearview mirror and the door panels which come up to my shoulder. I'm 6'3" if I move the seat up from the lowest position my head rubs the roof, which also leads to my next complaint. When putting the top up in this car I have had my head smashed twice. If you are a taller person you have to move your head slightly to the right, otherwise the roof line pillar in the top will come down on your head relatively hard when closing. The only positive about this car is the upgraded factory sound system and the front seats are super comfy. The dials are pretty simple and the menu interface is great, but that is the only thing I will say that is nice about this horrible handling beast. The repair costs and amount of things that have gone wrong on this car are unforgivable and expensive to repair. The car has stalled out on me numerous times and when it is brought into the dealership they can't diagnose or duplicate the problem, the top has failed to close properly about 5 times now and even with adjustments it sometimes fails to latch properly. Water has been leaking in where the tops meets the windshield, even when it IS completely latched, and we can't seem to locate where it is coming in. I cannot wait to trade this POS in for a new BMW convertible. I've never had the lack of confidence and fear of a car breaking down as I have with this heap of trash and I have owned Jaguars, BMWs, and even an 05 Ford Mustang. Avoid this car at all costs!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
