Used 2012 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Much more than I expected maccoroner , 11/13/2011 56 of 56 people found this review helpful We had originally wanted to get a VW EOS but when we discovered the C70 everything changed. A few days ago we took delivery at the factory in Sweden and put 800+ miles on the car in two days. We commented that at the end of each day we were not tired or stiff like in our previous cars. Yes the controls for the Nav, phone and temp take a little to get used to, but after the first day they were intuitive. We like the smooth power and shifting this car has. Back roads or Autobahn were equally smooth and enjoyable. We bought the U.S. model and will take it back to the states when we go. The navigation system is great. It notified us of trouble and detoured us well before the slow down. Report Abuse

Underappreicated! hieatt , 10/01/2013 T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I spent long time comparing hard top convertibles, and I remain struck the the lack of awareness/appreciation for the C70 - as it ended up being a no-brainer choice from my standpoint. Priced up to $10K less than German competitors, while offering equal/better interior space, trunk space, safety features, comfort, build quality, reliability and styling. The C70 does give up a bit to its competitors in terms of performance - but with the Polestar upgrade it is more powerful than a 328i, and hardly underpowered. It doesn't have the handling of a BMW or Audi, but still fun to run through twisty roads and rides more comfortably. Overall the C70 has more going for it and is a great value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Don't own it out of Warranty LRRP , 09/01/2017 T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We enjoy the car but it is not reliable. This car driven by a housewife to from school shopping etc well maintained by dealer not abused in any way Original battery failed after a year. Warranty battery failed after 18 months. At 49K just before warranty expired rear suspension failed (stabilizer bars bushings etc. )_ Destroyed new tires. At 51k AC COMPRESSOR FAILED ONE THOUSAND MILES OUT OF WARRANTY. At 55k headliner suddenly and completely detached. At 60K Oxygen sensor failed. At 65k brake caliper leaked and needed replacement. At 72K car started shuddering....... left and right transaxles BOTH failed and needed to be replaced. At 80k hard top started leaking. At about 84K main seals failed very expensive $2K. This card was serviced on schedule and well taken care of and has been a money pit. I will NEVER buy a Volvo again. Anyone considering buying a used C70 BEWARE. UPDATE: At 94k the hardtop convertible deployment mechanism failed dealer estimated $2500 to repair. Certainly not from over use...I'd say we deployed the top a few times a month max. So now we no longer have a functioning convertible. Also the front headliner that THE DEALER replaced at 55k is slowly detaching in one corner. At this point we are just letting our 16 year old drive it to school as long as the AC holds up...I am assuming the turbo or the tranny will go next ugh and we will likely donate it to charity since it has virtually no trade in value and I'd have to be crazy to put any more money into this car. All this on a car that was bought new impeccably dealer maintained, and driven lightly. Mistake not to trade it in at the first sign of trouble but my wife just didn't want to part with her red convertible. To Volvo I say drop dead. I Reliability Report Abuse

Just OK Albert , 01/13/2016 T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought this car brand new. Upgraded the turbo 5 with the dealer-installed Polestar software. HP jumped to 272. Really helped on the torque and acceleration on the Interstate. This car I thought I'd fall in love with; unfortunately not the case. The biggest issue was driver ergonomics. With the cruise control engaged, and time to spread out/relax....there was no where to go. Right leg hits the handbrake in the center console. Left leg hits hard aluminum on the interior door pull. Left forearm rests on hard plastic. Even had some cushions custom made which helped bit. But in the end just plain poor design. Another thing, pulling out in traffic. Front wheel drive, you had to pull out, turn, THEN accelerate. If you turned and accelerated, the car would chatter across the pavement. A bit disconcerting. Couple plusses. The front seats are GREAT. So are the brakes, This is NOT a sports car. The cornering is poor, noticeable rollover. No nav system. Stereo surprisingly good. Car spent more time at the dealership for little mess. Expected more for 44K. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse