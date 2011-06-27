Used 2010 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Perfect All Weather Convertible KW , 09/15/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased the C70 after trading in my XC90. I have never owned a convertible but am enjoying the all weather hardtop. With the top down, this Volvo is really quiet, even at highway speeds. The wind is controlled with the windscreen and the car is really an exciting ride. I have had the car for over a month now and feel the build quality is solid, so far no rattles or noises from the roof. The space in the trunk is great, even with the top down and 4 "adults" can ride in comfort. Overall, I am really happy with my purchase and would recommend this convertible for anyone looking for a spacious, fast, comfortable hardtop convertible. Report Abuse

10 months into ownership doctom , 08/26/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Quite a nice piece of work. It combines so many exceptional features. First off is the exterior design. Neatly sculpted and quite fashionable. Easy on the eyes and will draw a lot of envious stares whether the top is up or down. Most naturally I prefer the top down. Makes getting to and from work a delight and not a chore. While not the top dog in the horsepower race, it won't disappoint either. Particularly when you want to pass. It accomplishes that in convincing style. I have not to experienced the safety/crash features and hope I never do. Knowing that they are there is reassuring. Fuel economy is quite acceptable. Not having to use premium gas a real plus. I really like this car!

Bluebird Steven , 05/16/2018 T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We love our C70, it always looks and drives great. Performance Comfort