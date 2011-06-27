  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo C70
  4. Used 1998 Volvo C70
  5. Used 1998 Volvo C70 Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Volvo C70 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 C70
5(70%)4(15%)3(15%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
20 reviews
Write a review
See all C70s for sale
List Price Estimate
$973 - $2,143
Used C70 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

my saffron 98 c70

bradleywestra, 03/05/2012
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

i bought this car as my first car and man oh man i love this car the car has given me no problems itis a very reliable car

Report Abuse

Well Pleased.

James Woode, 03/10/2007
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Was looking for a "Personal Car" as have a M-B "Family Car) and found it in the Volvo C70. It was my second Volvo and was impressed with the overall engineering that goes into their products. The car has served me well and continues to draw "raves" for appearance. Gas mileage is in the 32- mpg area on the highway. The sound system is outstanding. Currently have 49,000 miles on the car and has held up very well and shows no "age". Great Car!!!!

Report Abuse

1998 C70 Coupe

Stephen, 06/04/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car used for not a lot of money, but I feel that it's worth much more than I paid. This is the car I wanted to own when I was 16 years old, but it didn't exist then and the cost was unthinkable. It's going to be with me for 10 years since I don't drive it that much. Most people don't know what it is or even notice it. When I take friends for a ride in it, they tell me it's the most solid and luxurious car they've ever ridden in. Too bad most of the used ones are badly beaten up, it took me 3 months to find a low-miles garaged one to buy. I'm optimistic the 5 cylinder motor is going to be durable. A lot of the ones out there have 150,000 miles+ and are still running.

Report Abuse

Built to last

Burton, 04/23/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is my second Volvo and they only seem to get better. This body style is so rare that people still are taking 2nd looks. The quality, style, comfort and incredible sound system keeps me satisfied. Although front wheel drive isn't as fun as rear wheel, it does relatively well in snow.

Report Abuse

Sporty and Safe

STR, 06/06/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is sporty and I have the added assurance of safety. Acceleration is excellent; cornering is acceptable (not exceptional). A wind-noise problem was solved with some extra insulation at the mirror. Definitely purchase Michelin when you have to replace the tires because it rides much quieter and handles much better with the Michelin Sports Vs. the Pirelli tires. Interior design could be improved to allow more accessibility. The upgraded stereo features are not necessary, and I actually prefer the &#8216;normal&#8217; settings. This car is an excellent choice if you prefer sporty styling and appreciate the quality of Volvo.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all C70s for sale

Related Used 1998 Volvo C70 Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles