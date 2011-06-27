Used 2011 Volvo C30 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great Driving Experience
In evaluating a car, first you define the mission. No car can be all things. If you want a Corvette, you understand that it can't have the gas mileage of a Prius. This is the T5 C30 with 17 in wheels: A small, nimble car with an appealing and distinctive aesthetic that coddles the driver with excellent ride dynamics and great interior design. It is not trying to be a track car. It is 2+2 GT road car. It gets you through your driving day with a minimum of fatigue and a maximum of bliss. It has the quickness and agility to squeeze through traffic, yet still has a cabin that is quiet and comfortable. Plus, it feels like quality, it is nice to look at, and it is just fun to drive.
Forget Mini check out Volvo
I thought I loved my 2007 Mini S convertible, but 2 weeks after warranty ran out I had to pay $500 on maintenance after I had just spent a $1000 replacing my run flat tires, I decided to get out before I spent well more than that car was worth...I am so glad that I did. My 2011 C30 is refreshing and my passengers love the upgrade. It is the perfect car for me. I am in my early 30's married with no children, so I rarely have back seat passengers (a must for this car). This car so sophisticated with out being boring or stuffy. Fun, fast and fabulous, I don't understand why more people aren't in love... that's okay because I love having a car that makes a statement the individual.
Great Car!
Have had my 2011 Volvo C30 for a little over a month now and overall, really love the car. The styling is amazing, handling great, seats the most comfortable I've ever sat in (heated seats a huge bonus) and great fun to drive. Other high points are bluetooth which works amazingly well, iPod integration, and great visibility. Only drawbacks (and minor at best), huge, oversized key, so-so mileage and difficulty accessing rear seat. All that said, I would recommend the C30 to everyone.
Get it for what it is: a premium hatch.
I've read plenty of reviews stating how this car doesn't measure up to the GTI and Cooper S. I disagree. I used to have a 2008 Cooper S, and it spent months at the shop, had to sell it at a loss. Used to have a MazdaSpeed 3 - great car, but uncomfortable on city streets. The Volvo is a car made for the real world - I don't go to tracks every Saturday; this car ROCKS 95% of the time. It's not the last word on performance and handling, but it's the best mix of comfort and sporty driving I could find. And the exterior - it's just a work of art. I never thought I'd own a Volvo, but I'm happy I do now!
HOT!! Volvo C30 R-Design
I test drove several cars to include the Volkswagon GTI and Mazdaspeed 3. I wanted something with a European feel when driving and this car nailed it. The Car has more than ample horsepower. Exterior Styling is a attention grabber.....Going to a new drive thru window always has the kids commenting on the car. It really is a wonder why there is not many on the road, but it sure does get attention....Interior is a BIT BORING, but I spiced it up with amplifiers. Kinda upset that door sills are not dressed up like other "luxury" brands. If you want something with performance and not just a kiddie compact tuner cars this will get attention. My first Volvo and I love it. Hatch is small.
