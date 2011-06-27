Used 2008 Volvo C30 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Roadster with practical side
I bought C30 seven years ago used with 20K. The handsome external design expresses my style well. It is practical (overall small size, with easy back seat conversion to increased cargo volume), well balance (power and mileage), and simple inside. I used it to transport tools and materials for home improvement, to take my dog to the park, to go skiing (roof ski rack), and to go on hikes from trail heads far into the Washington state Cascade mountain roads. This car does all of this at good mileage, reliable services, and sporty feel. At 110K sold it at good re-sale price. I have had door auto lock relays replaced on warranty (it was locking door without command to do so). Windshield was replaced at 60K. Consistent and annoying problem with this car is water leaks from sun roof water drain hose putting out of frame connector. At 110K engine cam shaft seal start to leak slowly. This is not a big deal, since it is time for timing belt work and so labor cost it not that big since you are already in that area (belt replacement). Otherwise great car!
Very nice and fun ride.
I leased this car when it just came out, because I needed a small car, that was well built (or at least felt like it was), that would be fun to drive, with a decent amount of cargo space. I also considered, Audi A3 and the Volkswagen Golf. This car had better feeling materials inside then the VW. It handles very well. Suspension is in my opinion a perfect balance between harshness and handling. It's also pretty quick when you need that extra push and not too bad on gas if you're taking it easy.
Fun all around
Purchased my C30 in 2008 as a Dealer promotional model (traded in a 2004.5 S40). Now has around 70k miles and is holding up well. One issue- HVAC fan was replaced under warrenty before 15k miles. Excellent commuter vehicle with enough zip to manuvre in heavy (Chicago) traffic with confidence. Very comfortable long range cruiser (I take at least eight 8+ hour trips each year) even with three in the car. Plenty of leg room in back for 6 footers even on long trips, though taller passengers might end up feeling cramped after a few hours. Fuel economy is average (I get about 23/ 24 mpg in city and stop and go rush hour traffic, up to about 26/ 27 for long freeway cruising). FYI, auto tran.
Volvo c30
Great car to drive. Incredibly safe. Very good engine in it, it was fast, got good mileage, received many comments about the car. One of the best cars I have ever driven. This car can hold alot of things for a hatchback. The car drove like a sports car. This car is worth every penny. Recently crashed mine into a cement truck going over 40mph, walked out of the crash perfectly unharmed. Car held up in the crash. I would recommend this car to anyone.
Engineering defect
I love driving this volvo, I love it more than the GTI I used to own. BUT the severity of the damage done from an engineering defect with the oil separator has me question volvo's reliability. Here's what to do if this happens to you. If you hear a hum that progressively gets louder as the engine warms up, NOT a belt squeal. STOP the car and IMMEDIATELY shut the engine off. Have the car towed to your mechanic or dealership. If you do not stop the car immediately you'll ruin the seals in your engine, the crankshaft, timing belt and possibly other parts.
