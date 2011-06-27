Estimated values
2006 Lincoln Mark LT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,255
|$5,666
|$6,442
|Clean
|$3,955
|$5,261
|$5,975
|Average
|$3,354
|$4,451
|$5,042
|Rough
|$2,753
|$3,641
|$4,108
Estimated values
2006 Lincoln Mark LT 4dr SuperCrew SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,079
|$7,720
|$9,167
|Clean
|$4,720
|$7,168
|$8,503
|Average
|$4,003
|$6,065
|$7,175
|Rough
|$3,286
|$4,961
|$5,846