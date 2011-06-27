Used 1993 Volvo 960 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Inge the 960 Beast , 10/28/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought "Inge" with about 120,000 miles on her. Now has 180,000 and still going strong. Great car. Very reliable. Only problems were electrical gremlins (replace coil wires-they get brittle - make sure fuel injection harness doesn't rub through where it goes through the intake and check and clean grounds) Engine runs great. Comfortable. All the luxury features. Just wish they sold 960's with a 5 spd. like they did in Europe. Hopefully she will be good for another 180,000 miles. If not, she doesn't owe me anything! Report Abuse

Inge the 960 beast , 09/13/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Have owned this car for 3 years. Great car if you can do the maintenance and repairs yourself or have a good honest mechanic. Parts expensive. Need to maintain it and it will be good to you. Wiring harness to fuel injectors/coils can disintegrate and cause hard to trace problems

One ole tank Dr. Psy.D , 09/16/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought the car with 84,150 miles when it was 16 years old. No problems other than minor: check engine light, sunroof is stuck, and other minor details mostly due to age. With premium gas and adhering to speed limits driving steadily even with a/c on I get nearly 26mpg. Power is good despite the weight and age and car insurance rates are pure joy. The car feels safe and predictable at all times, comfort and noise level are superb, and so are the turning radius, oversight, and trunk space. Due to extreme UV the leather seats are a bit dried out but I am definitely sold on Volvo and hope it will last much longer.

Not as bad as you think Webster2001 , 07/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought my 93 960 in January of 2002 and dont regret the purchase at all. The previous owner purchased the car new and kept records on everything, down to the cost of replacing the wiper blades. It has been regularly serviced and the service prices have been in line with the Toyotas, Fords, and Nissans I have owned. The key is to find an excellent certified mechanic and not the dealership.