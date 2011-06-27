Used 1995 Volvo 940 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Well tested engine and transmission. Frank Frieberg , 07/30/2005 21 of 21 people found this review helpful 1995 940. I bought it 7 years ago with 90,000 miles on it and now it has 207,000. Two years ago I was looking to replace it with a reliable used car with ABS, front air bags, cheap insurance and some sort of side impact protection. I could not find anything affordable so I spent 4 grand and had everything done to my current volvo. The engine runs like new, the transmission is starting to feel rougher than it did at 90k but should be good for another 50k at least. The best thing is...this is the same engine as latter year 240s, replacement engines are cheap, parts are on the internet, Swedishbricks website can tell you how to fix anything on your car. Report Abuse

Awesome brick iroll , 10/21/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The Volvo 940 is a dependable, solid car that you can expect to own for over two decades with proper maintenance. It has a roomy interior but is thin enough to get through tight spots. Due the weight of the steel it takes a while to get the car moving, but once up to speed, it drives smoothly and is very maneuverable. Safe, long lasting, cheap to insure, and averages a respectable 22 mpg in the city. Can't go wrong with this car.

Over 200k Miles and Still Going Strong Julie , 12/18/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I just graduated college and started a new job and now I want nothing more than to buy a new car. But I can't justify it because my '95 Volvo 940 just won't die! My parents bought it with 130k mi and I learned to drive on it about 6yrs ago. It's a bit sluggish so I'd recommend the turbo. The only major repairs we've done are a new alternator about 2 yrs ago, new gas pump about 5 yrs ago, and some belts and sensors last year. As long as you do your part to maintain them, they'll keep running for a loooong time. Great car for a teen since they're very safe and they couldn't get a speeding ticket if they tried. Also a great deal for the price.

1995 Volvo Turbo Sedan LCJ , 09/21/2004 2 of 3 people found this review helpful One of 3 Volvos (89-740T, 940T &97- 850), we put 100k miles on this one. My wife does the majority of driving (15- 18k mi/yr) for work and short family trips. We needed room for 2 child seats & grandmother so good rear seat/trunk space were critical. Mostly minor maintenance (oil, gas), two sets of brake rotors (wobbles) required, one timing belt (133k mi) - not too bad overall. The B230 turbo motor is one of Volvo's best and it worked great for us. Once the Turbo spins up (lots of lag) there's plenty of power to move the very solid feeling car around. Has the famous Volvo turning circle (better than 850). Very solid and mostly reliable car.