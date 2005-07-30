Used 1995 Volvo 940 for Sale Near Me
Frank Frieberg,07/30/2005
1995 940. I bought it 7 years ago with 90,000 miles on it and now it has 207,000. Two years ago I was looking to replace it with a reliable used car with ABS, front air bags, cheap insurance and some sort of side impact protection. I could not find anything affordable so I spent 4 grand and had everything done to my current volvo. The engine runs like new, the transmission is starting to feel rougher than it did at 90k but should be good for another 50k at least. The best thing is...this is the same engine as latter year 240s, replacement engines are cheap, parts are on the internet, Swedishbricks website can tell you how to fix anything on your car.