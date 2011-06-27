  1. Home
Used 1992 Volvo 940 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

940 92

jonas, 12/02/2005
this car is as good as they get, there is not a single more reliable car in the world, mine has done 300,000 miles!

Best Car I've ever owned

hpankey, 01/16/2004
This car is without a doubt the best car I've ever owned. Only had minor mechanical problems. Routine maintenance is a little on the expensive side but it's worth it. The car has never left me stranded and with the exception of some fading on the molding looks as good as it did when purchased. Great factory paint job.

Pass this one up

Atlanta,GA, 02/23/2004
Bought this car used with 68,000 miles on it. Had to replace the transmission at 100,000 ($5,000). Replaced radiator ($300) at 120,000 miles. Two power window motors broke, had to replace water pump, occasionally had electrical problems. Wears through brake rotors quickly. At 185,000 miles transmission went out again. Leaks oil, Air Conditioner went out at 130,000 miles.

would buy 1 million times over.

cpat93, 09/08/2012
At 226,000 miles this car looks and performs as new. All original parts alternator ,water pump, steering pump, and R12 charged ac system which still works.Paint has faded despite being waxed ever months but sits in sun alot. Interior looks new Leather seats get treated to conditioner so their not cracked like others its age. Had many serious offers to sell but would rather saw off my right hand .I also own a 95 mercedes benz e320 but find myself always driving the volvo, because it has more feature such as lumbar, heated seats, slip diff. Will be trading the e320 for a volvo 960. One of the last true volvos , couldn't pay me to buy a modern one.

I wish I could buy another!

Timothy , 12/10/2004
Purchased used with 87,000. I have put into it about 3,800 dollars in almost ten years. It now has 216,000 miles and still runs like the day I got it. I have never missed an oil change or fluid change and have done then at 3,000 miles not the recomended 5,000. parts can be exspensive but look on the internet and get the part you need for 50- 75% off and have you local shop install it.

