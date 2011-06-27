Used 1997 Volvo 850 Wagon Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(47%)4(20%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.1
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Car

nuffsaid1, 08/08/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for 12 years and it has been fun to drive gets good gas mileage and is very fast. The seats are fantastic and the stereo is very good. I have had one incident and that is the ABS light comes on. The first time it happened was in the first year of ownership and no cost to me (dealer cost $1000). It occurred again this year and I found a guy on the internet who fixed it for $50. I love this car. Find a good Volvo mechanic and save yourself a lot of money

Report Abuse

Great drive; nightmare A/C

Cat, 10/02/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Got a great deal on this used car -- below Blue Book -- and it has definitely been worth the money. Has always driven great for me; very comfortable (long as you're sitting in the front seat); great power. But I have spent far too much in recent years on what apparently is an unfixable freon leak; a black car w/o AC is unendurable in Florida summers, & the problem is getting worse. Other problems piling up now: elusive, stubborn oil leak has also cost money for several years, hinge on front passenger door broke; cupholder broke, sunroof broke; outside trim coming off; electrical short stops dash lights/turning signal from working. Odometer broke last year at 123K; time to trade this one in.

Report Abuse

Fast roomy wagon but lots of problems

dna, 02/11/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The Volvo wagon is unique. Lots of power and room but lots of mechanical problems too. It has cost $4500 in repairs to keep it going 75,000 miles so far and that does not include the $1200 quoted for replacing the AC evaporator. I might sell the car if I can't find a better price for the AC repair.

Report Abuse

Would Never Buy Another Volvo

Colton, 03/23/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I think this is a terrific car (when it works). I had probably $10,000 worth of repairs when under warranty: rear engine seals, A/C evaporator, shutter motors for the climate control, and on and on. Things fixed at the dealer don't stay fixed. I have had to contact Volvo of America to get things fixed. One thing after another goes wrong.

Report Abuse

Problems big & small

Iyengar Yogi, 03/27/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is overall a great car in that it has lots of room. It is quite comfortable & the heating & AC work quickly & very well. I have had several small problems such as the heated seat & rear washer motor. But I took it in for an oil leak & it turned out to be a rear main seal. That was disappionting enough, but it turns out the differential part of the auto trans is failing & it now needs major transmission work. The car has only 64,000 miles on it so I am wondering if I have a lemon. I would expect any car but in particular a Volvo that is supposed to be reliable not to have this kind of issues with this many miles.

Report Abuse
