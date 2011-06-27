Used 1995 Volvo 850 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love my Volvo a_childs , 05/07/2014 12 of 12 people found this review helpful My Volvo 850 has been a very good first car. It is very comfy, has a really long features list for a car of its age. Love the sound of the inline 5. Has a good amount of power for the non turbo (168hp) I have had the car a little while and the only maintenance that it has needed was the rear brakes needed replacing. I've been getting above average fuel consumption, it's rated at 19 city/ 26 highway and I've been getting 26+ mixed driving. Would love to upgrade to a T-5R or a S70 T5 Report Abuse

20 year old car, doing me right chrissy , 03/02/2016 GLT 4dr Sedan 8 of 8 people found this review helpful So, I bought this car a couple of weeks ago. Its a 20 year old car I paid $1,300 for and I'm loving it. It has its small things that will need repaired but it is reliable, I feel very safe toting kids around in it, and I love being the only person in town with a cool vintage looking car. Now all I need is my NPR bumper sticker! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Saved my life nyisles328ic , 02/13/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Got this car brand new, and it was very enjoyable to drive and own. "Sporty," not the fasted thing on the road but it could move and did feel very secure driving at high speeds. Maintence could be expensive for certain thigns, but nothing unexpected; it seems pre-ford volvos are much more reliable. The car exceeded its reputation as "safe." Black-ice, went up an enbankmant that should've flipped the car but she held her own; two busted tires and the car was good-to-go. Then the ultimate test - 18 wheeler semi truck cut me off/veered into the car at highway speeds, it flipped 4-6 times, landing upright. I walked away with minor cuts and scratches. Will be the only car for my kids.

This car is a hit/miss nprax , 10/29/2012 9 of 10 people found this review helpful When I was 16 my parents gave me $3000 and told me to get a car. Cant say I had alot of choices, and I ended up buying a bone stock 1995 red 850 sedan. This car is difficult to describe... you WILL love it for its highs; the durability, the cool-nerd styling, the suspension roomy interior and resonable value. The downs are pretty much like other european cars; expensive to maintain, reliability is iffy, but mine never left me stranded. Through the time I had it, i replaced countless hoses, the gas tank, seat belt mechanisms, electric systems, you name it. But even now with a brand new Dodge Challenger, I think about my volvo, and miss it. And thats what makes this car great.