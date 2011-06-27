Got this car brand new, and it was very enjoyable to drive and own. "Sporty," not the fasted thing on the road but it could move and did feel very secure driving at high speeds. Maintence could be expensive for certain thigns, but nothing unexpected; it seems pre-ford volvos are much more reliable. The car exceeded its reputation as "safe." Black-ice, went up an enbankmant that should've flipped the car but she held her own; two busted tires and the car was good-to-go. Then the ultimate test - 18 wheeler semi truck cut me off/veered into the car at highway speeds, it flipped 4-6 times, landing upright. I walked away with minor cuts and scratches. Will be the only car for my kids.

