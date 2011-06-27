1995 Volvo 850 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$666 - $1,606
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Side airbags are standard on all 850 Turbos this year; optional on other 850s. All models get Turbo's rounded front styling.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
a_childs,05/07/2014
My Volvo 850 has been a very good first car. It is very comfy, has a really long features list for a car of its age. Love the sound of the inline 5. Has a good amount of power for the non turbo (168hp) I have had the car a little while and the only maintenance that it has needed was the rear brakes needed replacing. I've been getting above average fuel consumption, it's rated at 19 city/ 26 highway and I've been getting 26+ mixed driving. Would love to upgrade to a T-5R or a S70 T5
chrissy,03/02/2016
GLT 4dr Sedan
So, I bought this car a couple of weeks ago. Its a 20 year old car I paid $1,300 for and I'm loving it. It has its small things that will need repaired but it is reliable, I feel very safe toting kids around in it, and I love being the only person in town with a cool vintage looking car. Now all I need is my NPR bumper sticker!
nyisles328ic,02/13/2005
Got this car brand new, and it was very enjoyable to drive and own. "Sporty," not the fasted thing on the road but it could move and did feel very secure driving at high speeds. Maintence could be expensive for certain thigns, but nothing unexpected; it seems pre-ford volvos are much more reliable. The car exceeded its reputation as "safe." Black-ice, went up an enbankmant that should've flipped the car but she held her own; two busted tires and the car was good-to-go. Then the ultimate test - 18 wheeler semi truck cut me off/veered into the car at highway speeds, it flipped 4-6 times, landing upright. I walked away with minor cuts and scratches. Will be the only car for my kids.
itssamyo,07/18/2013
I love my 850. It is my first car that my family has owned since 1997. Four years ago when I started driving it I was admittedly ashamed to have a "soccer mom car". My attitude quickly changed. Its a N/A four speed automatic that is going on 274000 miles. The car is showing its age with little squeaks and rattles, the hatch no longer stays open on its own, and little bits and bobs seem to be wearing out. Despite this it has been an incredibly safe form of transportation. While repairs are far from cheap, the engine and transmission are bulletproof and continue to work well, and I tend to push this wagon very hard.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
222 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
