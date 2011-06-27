  1. Home
Used 1993 Volvo 240 Features & Specs

More about the 1993 240
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2121
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/395.0 mi.300.2/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG2121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm136 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower114 hp @ 5400 rpm114 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.1 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity76 cu.ft.no
Length190.7 in.189.9 in.
Curb weight3084 lbs.2954 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.7 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.4.3 in.
Height57.5 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width67.7 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
