Used 1991 Volvo 240 Sedan Consumer Reviews

They don't make them like they used to ! Jaime Obando , 08/07/2006 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I've had 2 types of 240's a station wagon 87' and now a sedan 91'. The station wagon saved my life. . I was hit head on collission and all I had was a bruise on my knee and some back ache. I immediately bought another volvo but this time it's a sedan. I love the euro style.. Yes it's boxy but I would say euro-boxy which makes all the difference in design. It's rear wheel drive so you don't have to mess with axles and boots going bad. . and since the engine is not. I repeat not crossed from right to left. You have plenty of space to work on it.. I've replaced the starter once. I have done a tune up myself. . and it's got plenty of space to move around. Solid design, roomy, Reliable!!!

volvo for life Feedback , 01/12/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful wonderful fun to car to drive. amazing turning radius and great style. just keep that routine maintanance up and she will take care of the rest.

So So Satisfied sappmama , 10/10/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I live in LA and used to drive a '96 Toyota Tercel. Practical and reliable but not much protection from all the SUVs out here. Wanting a bigger car for a reasonable cost, I went back to the guys who sold me the Toyota and got the '91 Volvo 240 sedan. It's been a wonderful car to drive and fairly low- maintenance to own (had to straighten out some electrical issues after installing a CD player and replaced the clutch which was worn when I bought the car). I drove from Cali to Ohio in August and the trip was a joy. Smooth, comfortable, safe. No problems since, or resulting from, the drive. So it's not a great accelerator. That's not what these old Volvo's are known for anyway.

VolvoLover Danna Scully , 11/13/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful When I came to USA one of my questions was, what is the safest car in this country? and the only answer was Volvo! after 5 years and counting I still love my 240, took me from TX to NY,NY to Canada and back to TX with some minor repairs just like we all need, it has been an excellent car, strong body, it was great for driving in the snow and after 3 winters in snowy Canada the paint still immaculate, my big mistake putting a remote starter it killed my battery so I suggest to anyone do not do it, otherwise still running like a Swiss watch or should I say like a Volvo.