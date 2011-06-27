Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg SUV Consumer Reviews
Very impressive package
Just bought 2014 Sport with Nav two days ago after closely following Touareg's improvement for few years. Comparing with no less than 4 other SUV, we decided to take Touareg based on overall performance and its value. Certainly you can find few alternates which exceed Touareg in various areas, however Touareg impressed us with exceptional performance and overall value.
Solid as a Rock
I drove a pickup truck for 25 years before getting tired of the bulk and getting a new 2014 Volvo S60 T6 that I had for six years and wanted something new. I looked at all types of cars and kept coming back to the Touareg. I looked for a month - test drove a number of TDI's but I wanted something with less miles - the TDI's were coming with VW warranties because of the diesel-gate issue but I couldn't find any with less than 60-70,000 miles on up. I found a 2014 VR6 R-Line in mint condition with 42,000 miles and I love it. The R-Line was only in the states for the 2014 model year - in both VR6 and TDI versions. People rave about the TDI's but I'm not a mechanic and right or wrong I just felt more comfortable buying the VR6. It has plenty of power. The only downside is it takes premium and with a 26 gallon tank - the extra half buck a gallon adds up. I love everything about it - performance - the quality of everything in the interior - huge panoramic sunroof, great stereo system and nav - everything just seems a step up and rock solid - handles great for an SUV and I think it's a really sharp vehicle. I don't envy anyone regardless of what they're driving when I'm in it. Try one - you'll love it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
this is the one
this is the most user friendly car I've ever owned
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
LOVED my VW! 4th I've owned!!
This is the 2nd Touareg (T) I've owned and the 4th VW. I love almost everything about VW. The affordable luxury, the clever, intuitive and practical technology as well as the sturdy nature of the vehicles build. The only things I would tweak are (and this may have been something specific to my 2014 T) the jumpy acceleration. When I pushed on the gas, my T had a tendency to lurch versus smoothly take off. Other than that, almost everything else was a joy.
- Performance
- Comfort
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Touareg
Related Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner