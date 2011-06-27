  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Touareg
  4. Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg
  5. Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Touareg
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Touaregs for sale
List Price Range
$13,750 - $17,990
Used Touareg for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Very impressive package

wnm, 11/21/2013
93 of 137 people found this review helpful

Just bought 2014 Sport with Nav two days ago after closely following Touareg's improvement for few years. Comparing with no less than 4 other SUV, we decided to take Touareg based on overall performance and its value. Certainly you can find few alternates which exceed Touareg in various areas, however Touareg impressed us with exceptional performance and overall value.

Report Abuse

Solid as a Rock

hardware, 05/19/2020
V6 R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I drove a pickup truck for 25 years before getting tired of the bulk and getting a new 2014 Volvo S60 T6 that I had for six years and wanted something new. I looked at all types of cars and kept coming back to the Touareg. I looked for a month - test drove a number of TDI's but I wanted something with less miles - the TDI's were coming with VW warranties because of the diesel-gate issue but I couldn't find any with less than 60-70,000 miles on up. I found a 2014 VR6 R-Line in mint condition with 42,000 miles and I love it. The R-Line was only in the states for the 2014 model year - in both VR6 and TDI versions. People rave about the TDI's but I'm not a mechanic and right or wrong I just felt more comfortable buying the VR6. It has plenty of power. The only downside is it takes premium and with a 26 gallon tank - the extra half buck a gallon adds up. I love everything about it - performance - the quality of everything in the interior - huge panoramic sunroof, great stereo system and nav - everything just seems a step up and rock solid - handles great for an SUV and I think it's a really sharp vehicle. I don't envy anyone regardless of what they're driving when I'm in it. Try one - you'll love it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

this is the one

patrick booher, 01/29/2018
V6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

this is the most user friendly car I've ever owned

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

LOVED my VW! 4th I've owned!!

Joe Blankenfeld, 10/31/2018
V6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is the 2nd Touareg (T) I've owned and the 4th VW. I love almost everything about VW. The affordable luxury, the clever, intuitive and practical technology as well as the sturdy nature of the vehicles build. The only things I would tweak are (and this may have been something specific to my 2014 T) the jumpy acceleration. When I pushed on the gas, my T had a tendency to lurch versus smoothly take off. Other than that, almost everything else was a joy.

Performance
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Touaregs for sale

Related Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles