Used 2006 Volkswagen Touareg SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Touareg
4.4
69 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

VW - No Longer the People's Car

VeroDD, 01/15/2007
49 of 51 people found this review helpful

In my opinion, it's a good looking vehicle but not well thought out. To replace the battery, you must remove the driver's seat and controls. The spare tire is not inflated. It has a 12v air pump to assist you, only if you do not have a dead battery. The rear seats must have the head rests removed in order to be lowered. The rain sensing wipers have a mind of their own and run randomly. The exterior paint is VERY soft. Just the slightest brush against it and it scratches. The tires are worn out at 20,000 miles. The dealer says I'm lucky. Most fail earlier. Parts fall off! A cover for the rear wiper and one of the VW emblems just fell off. This was not covered under warranty.

Beware of Problems

Jac Lavone, 11/03/2005
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I have had two Volkswagen Touaregs and had nothing but headaches. VW doesn't want to deal with many of the ongoing issues and they eventually refunded my payments and took back the vehicles. The truck is beautiful until you have your FIRST problem. Then, run!

Touareg V8

Vermonter, 04/23/2007
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

At first I was hesitant to buy this car because of poor ratings for the 04 model. I'm glad I did. It gets better gas mileage (18 mpg) than the 02 Explorer, had every possible option, sounds outstanding when hitting the gas, and the stereo with navigation is close to what I have in my house. This car drives like the Porsche for about 15K less cash. Excellent capability this winter in the snow, excellent handling.

Love my Touareg

Mbaye, 03/09/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I read the comments but overall, they were not bad! They were 8.3 on a scale of 10 for consumers and 7.8 for the editors! Personally, I don't think this is as bad as some "wieners" must think. Think about the alternative Toyotas! The car does not accelerate and it is made to work as intended! It is a car for raggedy and tough road conditions like the Sahara desert in Africa or the bad road in Africa! The only think I think they should improve on is MILEAGE per gallon, but again, you are not driving a hybrid here! Bottom line this is a great car, backed by a reliable builder, and a trustworthy holding company named PORSCHE! The car shares many parts with the Porsche (same chassis)!

Avoid Touareg

hman, 12/30/2006
34 of 41 people found this review helpful

This truck is a sluggish gas guzzler. It has a cheap build and the horrible VW dealer network that treats you like a pain instead of a customer. It looks great outside, but skimps on build quality. The interior finish looks great, but uses cheap materials. Stick to Toyota or if your ego demands, BMW X5 is amazing in comparison.

