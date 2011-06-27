Used 2006 Volkswagen Touareg SUV Consumer Reviews
VW - No Longer the People's Car
In my opinion, it's a good looking vehicle but not well thought out. To replace the battery, you must remove the driver's seat and controls. The spare tire is not inflated. It has a 12v air pump to assist you, only if you do not have a dead battery. The rear seats must have the head rests removed in order to be lowered. The rain sensing wipers have a mind of their own and run randomly. The exterior paint is VERY soft. Just the slightest brush against it and it scratches. The tires are worn out at 20,000 miles. The dealer says I'm lucky. Most fail earlier. Parts fall off! A cover for the rear wiper and one of the VW emblems just fell off. This was not covered under warranty.
Beware of Problems
I have had two Volkswagen Touaregs and had nothing but headaches. VW doesn't want to deal with many of the ongoing issues and they eventually refunded my payments and took back the vehicles. The truck is beautiful until you have your FIRST problem. Then, run!
Touareg V8
At first I was hesitant to buy this car because of poor ratings for the 04 model. I'm glad I did. It gets better gas mileage (18 mpg) than the 02 Explorer, had every possible option, sounds outstanding when hitting the gas, and the stereo with navigation is close to what I have in my house. This car drives like the Porsche for about 15K less cash. Excellent capability this winter in the snow, excellent handling.
Love my Touareg
I read the comments but overall, they were not bad! They were 8.3 on a scale of 10 for consumers and 7.8 for the editors! Personally, I don't think this is as bad as some "wieners" must think. Think about the alternative Toyotas! The car does not accelerate and it is made to work as intended! It is a car for raggedy and tough road conditions like the Sahara desert in Africa or the bad road in Africa! The only think I think they should improve on is MILEAGE per gallon, but again, you are not driving a hybrid here! Bottom line this is a great car, backed by a reliable builder, and a trustworthy holding company named PORSCHE! The car shares many parts with the Porsche (same chassis)!
Avoid Touareg
This truck is a sluggish gas guzzler. It has a cheap build and the horrible VW dealer network that treats you like a pain instead of a customer. It looks great outside, but skimps on build quality. The interior finish looks great, but uses cheap materials. Stick to Toyota or if your ego demands, BMW X5 is amazing in comparison.
Sponsored cars related to the Touareg
Related Used 2006 Volkswagen Touareg SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner