Used 2006 Volkswagen Touareg Consumer Reviews

VW - No Longer the People's Car VeroDD , 01/15/2007 49 of 51 people found this review helpful In my opinion, it's a good looking vehicle but not well thought out. To replace the battery, you must remove the driver's seat and controls. The spare tire is not inflated. It has a 12v air pump to assist you, only if you do not have a dead battery. The rear seats must have the head rests removed in order to be lowered. The rain sensing wipers have a mind of their own and run randomly. The exterior paint is VERY soft. Just the slightest brush against it and it scratches. The tires are worn out at 20,000 miles. The dealer says I'm lucky. Most fail earlier. Parts fall off! A cover for the rear wiper and one of the VW emblems just fell off. This was not covered under warranty. Report Abuse

Beware of Problems Jac Lavone , 11/03/2005 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I have had two Volkswagen Touaregs and had nothing but headaches. VW doesn't want to deal with many of the ongoing issues and they eventually refunded my payments and took back the vehicles. The truck is beautiful until you have your FIRST problem. Then, run! Report Abuse

The Amazing V10 Diesel SLA , 08/29/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I had a 2004 Touareg V8 before this one and it had a lot of electrical problems. Replaced it with the V10 and couldn't be happier, one of the best vehicles I have owned. It has amazing performance, gets very good fuel economy considering its weight and size and will tow over 7700 lbs. Haven't had any problems with it, just normal maintenance, which isn't cheap but I have a prepaid maint. plan. It does eat up tires but haven't had to replace the brakes (30k miles). Report Abuse

Touareg V8 Vermonter , 04/23/2007 10 of 10 people found this review helpful At first I was hesitant to buy this car because of poor ratings for the 04 model. I'm glad I did. It gets better gas mileage (18 mpg) than the 02 Explorer, had every possible option, sounds outstanding when hitting the gas, and the stereo with navigation is close to what I have in my house. This car drives like the Porsche for about 15K less cash. Excellent capability this winter in the snow, excellent handling. Report Abuse