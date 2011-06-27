Used 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 SUV Consumer Reviews

Maintenance is rough... but Lovely Look and Ride Heather , 07/28/2015 VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 40 of 42 people found this review helpful I purchased my Touareg used with just 50K miles. I was so impressed by the style, handling and features. I am short, 5' and I can see out of this SUV perfectly. I can get in and out and the seat adjusts wonderfully. It has nice appointments like a sun roof, leather seats, and rear heat and air. All of these bells and whistles; however, are costly to maintain and fix. Let's start with the smaller issues. The headlights frequently go out. They are $25 each and a major pain to install. As soon as I bought the car, it had to have a complete break job. $750. Some more major issues have included the radiator caps breaking and causing leaks and the transmission fluid lines breaking. The most major repair was the Drivetrain which went out at 65K. Had I not had the extended warranty it would have cost between $2,500-$3,000 to fix. Overall I love Volkswagens, and I love this car. My suggestion would be to buy with a warranty. Be aware that the maintenance costs are in line with any premium brand - Audi, Mercedes, BMW. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

No Coincidence!! TFH , 07/10/2015 VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful My 2008 Touareg 2 was in excellent condition, well maintained and well within a reasonable amount of miles. Minimum wear and tear. On July 3,2015 at just over 100k the drive shaft broke down!! ! 100k miles I said! Two days prior, I had performed an oil change and service at a local VW dealership located in Charleston SC. At 600 miles over 100k, the car crapped on me. I bought the vehicle used with under 40k miles and in certified pre owned condition(2012). Since then, I have had nothing but headaches and nightmares with what should be considered minor routine maintenance at the VW dealerships. Horn, Side view mirror, wipers, tire pressure sensors, airbag sensors, brakes, tires, headlight bulbs. You will not find a reliable VW dealership capable of servicing these basic needs. And if you do, prepare to spend and arm and a leg and tremendous amounts of time waiting! I have filed several claims with VW America who by the way in my opinion does a poor job standing behind their product. By the time I was finished cursing and screaming at anyone who came across my path, I was told the repairs would cost $1500.00 to repair. Remember now, the drivetrain warranty expired at 100k miles! A really hard and expensive reality to face. What to do? What places the mind goes when coincidence's like these occur unexpectedly. On top of no sense of urgency from the people who manufacture the product. Looking back on my experiences, I would advise anyone considering this vehicle to purchase as close to new as possible, if not, purchase the extended warranty. Other than that, find a German car specialist who has experience with these type of vehicles. I regret getting rid of my Touareg in many ways however, the quality of the vehicle is undermined by both the dealerships inability to service and the manufacturer! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beware the total cost of ownership! jtmke , 01/16/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I have driven my Toureg for 39 months and 39K miles. The only reliability issue I have had has been the tailgate lift. After 36 months, the dealership finally showed me how to reset it myself. I was very disappointed by the $1k brake job and $600 tire replacement at 25K miles. This made my "affordable" lease payment not so affordable. I wasn't really expecting to put any maintenance costs into it for the first three years. I have loved driving this car. The base T2 is very nicely loaded, but I am happy to turn it in before anything else wears out. I will be switching to something with lower maintenance costs. Report Abuse

Made a bad choice Dave H , 09/09/2015 VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 21 people found this review helpful Purchased the vehicle with 80,000 miles on the odometer. Drove off the lot and the next morning discovered a problem. After the car sits for an hour or more when you starting and put it into into gear the car rough idles and jerks. I took the car back to the local VW dealer where I bought it. The first repair attempt took 3 weeks because the dealer had now idea what the cause of the problem was. They called the VW corporate tech support who told them to replace some part. Did not solve the problem, but I got to pay $650 for the attempted repair. The car is back in the shop (1 week now). They still have no idea. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse