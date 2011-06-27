2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tiguan SUV
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,917*
Total Cash Price
$28,770
SE R-Line Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,958*
Total Cash Price
$38,642
SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,115*
Total Cash Price
$28,206
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,562*
Total Cash Price
$39,770
S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,359*
Total Cash Price
$38,924
SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,720*
Total Cash Price
$29,334
SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,167*
Total Cash Price
$40,899
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,115*
Total Cash Price
$28,206
SE R-Line Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,330*
Total Cash Price
$31,873
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Tiguan SUV S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$793
|$820
|$850
|$879
|$4,108
|Maintenance
|$69
|$485
|$524
|$1,153
|$2,075
|$4,305
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$499
|$766
|$1,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,196
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,364
|Financing
|$1,547
|$1,244
|$921
|$576
|$208
|$4,497
|Depreciation
|$3,954
|$3,395
|$3,212
|$3,767
|$3,567
|$17,894
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,942
|$7,410
|$7,015
|$8,426
|$9,124
|$40,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Tiguan SUV SE R-Line Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,141
|$1,181
|$5,517
|Maintenance
|$93
|$651
|$704
|$1,548
|$2,787
|$5,783
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$670
|$1,029
|$1,699
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,607
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,832
|Financing
|$2,078
|$1,671
|$1,237
|$774
|$279
|$6,040
|Depreciation
|$5,310
|$4,559
|$4,314
|$5,059
|$4,791
|$24,034
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,011
|$9,953
|$9,421
|$11,318
|$12,255
|$54,958
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Tiguan SUV SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$777
|$804
|$833
|$862
|$4,027
|Maintenance
|$68
|$475
|$514
|$1,130
|$2,034
|$4,221
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$489
|$751
|$1,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,173
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,337
|Financing
|$1,517
|$1,220
|$903
|$565
|$204
|$4,409
|Depreciation
|$3,876
|$3,328
|$3,149
|$3,693
|$3,497
|$17,543
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,767
|$7,265
|$6,877
|$8,261
|$8,945
|$40,115
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Tiguan SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,096
|$1,134
|$1,175
|$1,215
|$5,678
|Maintenance
|$96
|$670
|$725
|$1,593
|$2,868
|$5,952
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$689
|$1,059
|$1,748
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,654
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,885
|Financing
|$2,139
|$1,720
|$1,273
|$797
|$288
|$6,217
|Depreciation
|$5,465
|$4,692
|$4,440
|$5,207
|$4,931
|$24,736
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,361
|$10,244
|$9,697
|$11,648
|$12,612
|$56,562
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Tiguan SUV S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,072
|$1,110
|$1,150
|$1,190
|$5,557
|Maintenance
|$94
|$656
|$709
|$1,559
|$2,807
|$5,825
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$675
|$1,036
|$1,711
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,619
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,845
|Financing
|$2,093
|$1,684
|$1,246
|$780
|$282
|$6,084
|Depreciation
|$5,349
|$4,593
|$4,346
|$5,096
|$4,826
|$24,209
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,098
|$10,026
|$9,490
|$11,400
|$12,344
|$55,359
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Tiguan SUV SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$808
|$836
|$866
|$896
|$4,188
|Maintenance
|$71
|$494
|$535
|$1,175
|$2,115
|$4,390
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$509
|$781
|$1,290
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,220
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,390
|Financing
|$1,578
|$1,269
|$939
|$588
|$212
|$4,585
|Depreciation
|$4,031
|$3,461
|$3,275
|$3,841
|$3,637
|$18,245
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,118
|$7,556
|$7,152
|$8,591
|$9,303
|$41,720
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Tiguan SUV SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,166
|$1,208
|$1,250
|$5,839
|Maintenance
|$99
|$689
|$745
|$1,639
|$2,949
|$6,120
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$709
|$1,089
|$1,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,701
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,939
|Financing
|$2,200
|$1,769
|$1,309
|$819
|$296
|$6,393
|Depreciation
|$5,620
|$4,826
|$4,566
|$5,355
|$5,071
|$25,437
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,712
|$10,534
|$9,972
|$11,978
|$12,970
|$58,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Tiguan SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$777
|$804
|$833
|$862
|$4,027
|Maintenance
|$68
|$475
|$514
|$1,130
|$2,034
|$4,221
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$489
|$751
|$1,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,173
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,337
|Financing
|$1,517
|$1,220
|$903
|$565
|$204
|$4,409
|Depreciation
|$3,876
|$3,328
|$3,149
|$3,693
|$3,497
|$17,543
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,767
|$7,265
|$6,877
|$8,261
|$8,945
|$40,115
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Tiguan SUV SE R-Line Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,551
|Maintenance
|$77
|$537
|$581
|$1,277
|$2,298
|$4,770
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$553
|$849
|$1,401
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,325
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,511
|Financing
|$1,714
|$1,379
|$1,020
|$638
|$231
|$4,982
|Depreciation
|$4,380
|$3,761
|$3,558
|$4,173
|$3,952
|$19,824
|Fuel
|$1,562
|$1,609
|$1,657
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$8,292
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,907
|$8,209
|$7,771
|$9,335
|$10,108
|$45,330
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan in Virginia is:not available
