Used 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Consumer Reviews

Love it stavrosk , 04/28/2011 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I have my white SEL now for 4 months with 4000miles. It is really excellent from every aspect. Friends and colleagues that have riden with me were amazed about the sunroof and the quality of the interior. It is really a high end SUV. Driving and handling is also amazing. Maybe a little bit delayed response on the gas until the turbo kicks in, but on the other hand I have not really tried to drive it with the stick on the S position. The only complain really is that I do not get anywhere near the promised consumption, usually average about 3mpg less than what is advertised for city and highway. Just wish VW would bring the turbo diesel in the US. Report Abuse

Safest car you can buy Paul , 11/30/2010 20 of 21 people found this review helpful This is actually the second Tiguan we've bought in 4 months. The first was totaled with a head on 45 mph crash with a vehicle twice its size. We survived because the crash cage is 3.9 times that of the federal safety standards according to the police officer. Hence when it came to a replacement, it was this, the Volvo XC60 (or if we could wait for it Saab 94X). We chose the Tiguan as its more fun to drive than the XC60, has a nice interior, and although the ride can be firm (along with the seats). It eats through the miles quickly. The interior is slightly different to the 2010 model. I prefer the old steering wheel controls and stick shift, but ipod/phone integration is a lot better. Report Abuse

Excellent Choice M Webber , 11/20/2010 27 of 29 people found this review helpful have about 1200 miles on the Tiguan so far. i looked at CRV, RAV4 as well before buying. the RAV was too "loose" in driving, and the honda was nice, but the Tiguan is a lot more fun, and tigher (great german engineering )to drive. Dealership was amazingly easy to deal with in Belleve WA. Report Abuse

Love it! rufus , 09/11/2010 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Having driven a mini cooper S for the past five years, I was dreading the thought of driving something even as big as a crossover. However, the Tiguan feels almost as sporty as my mini. The handling is terrific! In my comparison shopping, I didn't find anything else in the crossover segment that compares to the interior quality and zippy nature of the Tiguan. Get it. Report Abuse