I've always wondered what it would be like to own a Bentley Continental Flying Spur. However, the price of a decent used one, currently around $65K is out of my budget. I knew the VW Phaeton was basically the same car minus the turbochargers. After shopping for a few months, I won the bid on eBay for a low mileage V8 model Phaeton at $11,800. My previous daily driver was a 1993 Mercedes 300CE cabriolet. The Phaeton is equal in build quality, more comfortable, has better audio, and handles better despite weighing 1,000 pounds more. The only drawback is gas mileage, which is about 4 MPG less than the Benz. The only modification I've made is adding Bluetooth capability. Updated on 1 June 2016 """""""""""""""""""""""""""" We've been using this VW as a daily driver for a year and 16,000 miles. Total mileage is now about 84,000. The only thing that broke in that period was the driver side rear window regulator. One of the the front passenger side upper control arm bushings wore out. Both items were fixed under the extended warranty. The car was in the VW shop for 3 days, mainly waiting for the warranty company (Solace) to provide the new control arms. The TPMS put up a "Flat Tyre" warning due to a nail and a screw in a rear tire. Tire was repaired and the TPMS went back to normal. If the spare tire is not kept fully pumped up, TPMS becomes unhappy. Looks like the 20-inch, 40 Series tires will be worn out in another 8,000 miles. That will yield less than 30,000 miles on this set. We're still very happy with this Phaeton.

