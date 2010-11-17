Used 2006 Volkswagen Phaeton for Sale Near Me

Meister Import Motors - Greenville / Wisconsin

Meet our great looking 2004 Volkswagen Phaeton AWD Sedan presented in Burgundy. Powered by a 4.2 Liter V8 offering 335hp while paired with a smooth-shifting Automatic transmission. Our All Wheel Drive secures up to 22mpg while showing off with alloy wheels, fog lights, and a sleek stance. Inside our Phaeton, you will find luxury features you desire. Enjoy comfortable leather seating, heated front seats, a large sunroof, an outstanding audio system, power accessories, and more. Our Volkswagen Phaeton offers a long list of safety features, including ABS, airbags, and accident avoidance features to keep you and your passengers secure. Print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWAF63D748009631

Stock: 1964

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020