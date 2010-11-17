Used 2006 Volkswagen Phaeton for Sale Near Me
3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 63,501 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,880
- 76,376 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
- 180,245 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Lease
$4,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Phaeton searches:
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Phaeton
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Phaeton
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating57 Reviews
Report abuse
Nothing like it,11/17/2010
Previously I have owned a 7 series, a few acuras, lexus, and cadillac escalade. This vehicle has definitely trumped them all! The massage seats for instance, the heated and cooled seats. The hidden vents, the adjustable seats, the programable keys, the power trunk...should I continue? EVERYTHING on this vehicle is powered. Mileage. Well, it could be better of course, but it is a awd vehicle and a very heavy one at that. If you are driving in snow, there is no better vehicle to protect you and your loved ones. I average about 330- 345 per tank and that is combined driving (mostly city though). I love when people do not even know what it is. They think jetta/passat until they get close!
Related Volkswagen Phaeton info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2011
- Used Nissan Titan 2013
- Used Lincoln MKT 2014
- Used Mazda 2 2012
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2013
- Used Volvo XC90 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2017
- Used Nissan Frontier 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2017
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2016
- Used Audi A3 2010
- Used Toyota Prius c 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Lancaster PA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Murfreesboro TN
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Chesapeake VA
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Tempe AZ
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Wilmington NC
- Used Volkswagen Eos Tampa FL
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Bakersfield CA
- Used Volkswagen Eos Silver Spring MD
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Colorado Springs CO
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Manassas VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen CC 2013 Las Vegas NV
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2012 Boston MA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h